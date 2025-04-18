403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwaiti Companies Participate In Iraq's Agricultural, Food Industries Week
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Alaa Al-Huwaijel
BAGHDAD, April 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti companies have marked a notable presence at the Agriculture and Food Industries Week Exhibition held at the International Fairgrounds in Baghdad.
The Kuwaiti pavilion featured an attractive design and diverse exhibits, showcasing food products that reflect the quality of Kuwaiti industry and attracting the attention of visitors and investors alike.
This participation came within the framework of strengthening economic relations between Kuwait and participating countries, as well as creating good marketing opportunities for Kuwaiti products, which boast high-quality specifications, in regional markets.
Kuwait's participation in the exhibition, which opened last Tuesday and lasts until April 20, was under the support of the Public Authority for Industry, which promotes export industrial companies and enhances their competitiveness. (end)
ahh
BAGHDAD, April 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti companies have marked a notable presence at the Agriculture and Food Industries Week Exhibition held at the International Fairgrounds in Baghdad.
The Kuwaiti pavilion featured an attractive design and diverse exhibits, showcasing food products that reflect the quality of Kuwaiti industry and attracting the attention of visitors and investors alike.
This participation came within the framework of strengthening economic relations between Kuwait and participating countries, as well as creating good marketing opportunities for Kuwaiti products, which boast high-quality specifications, in regional markets.
Kuwait's participation in the exhibition, which opened last Tuesday and lasts until April 20, was under the support of the Public Authority for Industry, which promotes export industrial companies and enhances their competitiveness. (end)
ahh
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment