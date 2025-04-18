Harnessing Quantum Computing: The Future Of Distributed Quantum Processing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Highlighting the role of quantum interconnects and addressing current technical and regulatory hurdles, this report anticipates future deployment trends over the next decade. Based on influencer surveys and technical literature, the report predicts growth in distributed quantum computing, testbeds, and potential QIoT expansion.

Dublin, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Entangled Networks: Enabling Technologies and Future Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Quantum Internet, while still not fully defined, is expected to evolve as a network with nodes connected through quantum entanglement.

This report identifies the current and emerging opportunities for Entangled Networks. The report also provides coverage of the many challenges faced by entangled networks including technical issues, regulations, standards and applications development.

The report is partly based on a survey of major influencers in this space as well as a review of recent technical and relevant business literature. The final chapter of this report comprises a ten-year forecast of deployment and revenue generation by entangled networks by (1) types of attached equipment, (2) media and (3) reach.

Much of the current activity in this space might be reasonably designated as research. We still have a long way to go before long-haul entangled networks become common. There are a growing number of quantum network testbeds, especially in North America and Europe, but again much of the activity - the applications in testbeds - are R&D oriented.

Before entangled quantum networks become ubiquitous, quantum repeaters will need to be developed. Until quantum repeaters are commercialized, we anticipate that a lot of Quantum Internet traffic will be carried over satellites. This report goes into detail about where the Entangled Network is today and what it will become over the next few years.

For now, the most noteworthy target application of quantum networks is distributed quantum computing, the networking together of quantum computers. A parallel can be drawn here with high performance computing (HPC), which networks classical computers together to increase the available processing power, memory, and storage.

Similarly, networking quantum computers together will enable larger problems to be tackled than would otherwise be the case. While the focus today is on entangled networks that connect quantum computers, IQT research believes that there is much potential to extend the Entangled Network concept to a Quantum Internet of Things (QIoT) as quantum sensors mature.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Executive Summary



Timeframe for Entangled Networks: The Importance of Quantum Repeaters

Target Applications for the Entangled Network



Distributed Quantum Computing



Sensors and Metrology



Entangled Networks in Research and Academia

Other Applications

Timeframe for Entangled Networks: Protocols are also Critical

Components for Entangled Quantum Networks Challenges on the Way to the Entangled Network

Chapter Two: Products and Roadmaps for Entangled Networks Technologies



Computers in the Entangled Network



The Quantum Network is the Quantum Computer



The Size of the Distributed Quantum Computing Opportunity

Types of Quantum Computer Networks: Workgroups, Metro and Long-Haul

Quantum Communications Equipment and Interconnects



Quantum Repeaters

Entangled QKD

Quantum Sensors and the QIoT



Quantum Clock and CSAC Networks

Other Quantum Sensor Networks

Components of the Entangled Quantum Network



Quantum Interconnects



Quantum Memories



Photonic Sources for Quantum Networks

Detectors and other Components

The Role of Satellites and Drones

Quantum Network Product Suites

Quantum Internet Software: The Next Generation

Protocols for the Coming Entangled Network Market Differentiators

Chapter Three: Current Commercial Activity in the Entangled Networks Space



ADVA Network Security (Germany)

Aliro Quantum (United States)

AWS Center for Quantum Networking (CQN) (United States)

Boeing (United States)

BT Group (United Kingdom)

Cisco Systems (United States)

evolutionQ (Canada)

Icarus Quantum (United States)

Infleqtion (United States)

IBM (United States)

IonQ (United States)

Ki3 Photonics Technologies (Canada)

levelQuantum (Italy)

L3Harris (United States)

LQUOM (Japan)

MagiQ Technologies (United States)

memQ (United States)

NanoQT (Japan)

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT) (Japan)

Nu Quantum (United Kingdom)

Photonic (Canada)

QphoX (The Netherlands)

QTD Systems (United States)

Quantum Bridge (Canada)

Quantum Corridor (United States)

Quantum Industries GmbH (Austria)

Quantum Network Technologies (Qunett) (United States)

Quantum Optics Jena GmbH (Germany)

Qunnect (United States)

SpeQtral (Singapore) Welinq (France)

Chapter Four: Research and Testbeds



A*STAR Quantum Innovation Center (Singapore)

Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) (United States)

Argonne National Laboratory (United States)

Brookhaven National Laboratory (BNL) (United States)

Center for Quantum Networks (CQN) (United States)

Chicago Quantum Exchange (United States)

DistriQ Quantum Innovation Zone (Canada)

ICFO (Spain)

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) (United States)

Max Planck Institute of Optics (Germany)

Novum Industria (United States)

Numana (Canada)

Q-NEXT Science Center (United States)

OpenQKD and Successor Testbeds

QIQB Center for Quantum Information and Quantum Biology (Japan)

Quantum Communications Hub (United Kingdom)

Quantum Flagship (EU)

Saarland University (Germany)

The University of Amherst, Massachusetts (United States)

The University of Geneva, Group of Applied Physics (GAP) (Switzerland)

The University of Innsbruck (Austria)

The University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) (China)

TU Delft and QuTech (The Netherlands)

University of Maryland (UMD) (United States)

University of Oxford (United Kingdom) Wisconsin Quantum Institute (WQI) (United States)

Chapter Five: Markets for Entangled Networking Products



Impact of National Markets



Quantum Networking in the U.S.



Quantum Networking in Europe

Quantum Networking in Asia

International Markets and Technology

Target Applications



Distributed Quantum Computing



Communication and QKD



Sensors and Metrology



Entangled Networks in Research and Academia Other Applications

Chapter Six: Ten-Year Forecasts of Entangled Networks



Ten-Year Forecasts of Entangled Networks by Type of Equipment on the Network

Breakout of Entangled Quantum Networks by Reach and Technology Breakout of Entangled Quantum Networks by Transmission Type

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900