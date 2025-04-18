IMD Warns Of Intense Heat, Dusty Winds In Gujarat

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, April 18 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a seven-day weather alert for Gujarat, Diu, Daman and, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, warning of intense heat and dusty conditions across the region.

According to the forecast, isolated areas in Rajkot and Kutch are likely to experience heat wave conditions and dust-raising winds over Saurashtra-Kutch and North Gujarat on April 19 and 20, with wind speeds expected to reach 20–30 kmph. Throughout the week, dry weather will persist across the state.

Between April 22 and 24, coastal areas are likely to face discomfort due to hot and humid conditions. Ahmedabad is expected to see maximum temperatures hovering around 43 degrees Celsius under clear skies, with no immediate relief in sight. In the last 24 hours, parts of Kutch experienced heatwave conditions, with Kandla Airport recording the highest temperature in Gujarat at a scorching 44.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Surendranagar followed closely with 43.3 degrees, while Rajkot recorded 42.9 and Amreli 42.5. Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar also remained in the extreme heat zone, registering 41.8 degrees and 41.0 degrees, respectively.

Bhuj and Deesa were not far behind, with maximum temperatures of 41.4 degrees Celsius and 40.2 degrees Celsius, signalling widespread heat across the state.

Humidity levels varied widely, with cities like Daman and Diu reporting high relative humidity -- 82 per cent and 72 per cent in the morning, respectively -- contributing to further discomfort in coastal zones.

Meanwhile, inland cities like Rajkot and Bhuj reported relatively lower evening humidity levels, intensifying the dry heat. Across the board, no rainfall was recorded, further emphasising the prevailing dry spell.

In coordination with the IMD, the state has implemented a comprehensive Heat Action Plan (HAP) aimed at minimising heat-related illnesses and fatalities. This includes early warning systems, public awareness campaigns, and coordination with local health centres to ensure quick medical response for heat stroke and dehydration cases.

District administrations have been directed to set up cooling centres, ensure availability of drinking water at public places, and advise schools and workplaces to adjust outdoor activities during peak heat hours.

Moreover, the government is working with local municipalities to monitor vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly, and outdoor labourers, encouraging employers to modify work hours to avoid exposure during the hottest parts of the day. In rural areas, measures are also being taken to secure water availability, including the deployment of water tankers and the repair of borewells, especially in drought-prone zones.