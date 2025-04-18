SVAMC Reaffirms Commitment To Diversity Amid Growing Attacks On DEI Initiatives

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Silicon Valley Arbitration & Mediation Center Issues Strong Statement on the Value of Inclusion in Tech ADR

Silicon Valley, CA, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In light of recent backlash and public attacks on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs across the U.S. and abroad, the Silicon Valley Arbitration & Mediation Center (SVAMC) today released a firm reaffirmation of its commitment to diversity as a strategic imperative and moral priority.

“Diversity is not political-it's practical,” said Jonathan W. Fitch, CEO of SVAMC.“We are a stronger, more capable organization because of the varied voices and perspectives we welcome. The current climate makes it all the more important to say that out loud.”

Rather than retreating in response to scrutiny, SVAMC is doubling down. The organization emphasized that diversity is core to its mission-not a slogan, but a strength that enhances the quality and global relevance of its work in the field of technology dispute resolution.

A Broad and Inclusive Vision of Diversity

SVAMC defines diversity in the broadest sense: encompassing race, gender, and ethnicity, but also age, geography, education, culture, experience, and professional perspective. This inclusive approach fuels innovation, sharpens problem-solving, and ensures its work remains responsive to the global tech sector.

Critically, SVAMC stresses that diversity does not compromise quality. It expands the pipeline of highly qualified candidates and brings fresh thinking to complex challenges in the tech alternative dispute resolution space.

“Different doesn't mean deficient. Diverse professionals often bring equal or superior qualifications-along with new insights and solutions,” said Les Schiefelbein, Chairman of the Board.

Actions That Back Up the Words

SVAMC's commitment is visible across its programs:



The organization's Tech List® selection criteria explicitly include a preference for candidates from diverse backgrounds and those bringing unique perspectives to ADR.

In 2021, SVAMC elected its first woman CEO, Sarah Reynolds, who introduced dynamic, global leadership.

The 2025 Tech List includes top-tier ADR professionals from U.S. cities and global hubs including Paris, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, Geneva, and Hong Kong. SVAMC's acclaimed 2024 Guidelines for the Use of AI in International Arbitration were authored in large part by emerging voices in the field.

Looking Forward

“Our diversity initiatives are not performative-they're foundational,” said Fitch.“We serve a global, fast-moving technology sector. To be effective, we must reflect its diversity and draw on the full range of talent available.”

SVAMC invites the broader ADR and tech communities to join in this commitment-not just as a stance, but as a strategy for excellence.

About the Silicon Valley Arbitration & Mediation Center (SVAMC)

The Silicon Valley Arbitration & Mediation Center is a non-profit organization promoting efficient arbitration and mediation for global technology disputes. Based in Palo Alto, California, SVAMC collaborates with top ADR institutions and publishes The Tech List®, a peer-vetted roster of top technology arbitrators and mediators worldwide. SVAMC connects the tech sector with effective, future-forward dispute resolution. Learn more at .

CONTACT: Nicole Chavez ...