DI Khan: Head Constable Martyred, Civilian Injured In Gun Attack Near Musazai Sharif
According to police sources, unidentified assailants opened fire on the police van near Musa Zai Adda. As a result, Head Constable Javed Alam Cheema was martyred on the spot, while a resident, Ihsanullah-also known as“Hotel Wala”-was severely injured.
SHO Ghulam Qasim remained unharmed during the attack. The injured civilian was promptly shifted to the hospital for medical treatment. An investigation is underway, and police are conducting a search operation in the area.
