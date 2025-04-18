Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
DI Khan: Head Constable Martyred, Civilian Injured In Gun Attack Near Musazai Sharif

2025-04-18 05:07:53
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A police officer was martyred and a civilian critically injured in a firing incident near Musazai Sharif in Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday. The attack occurred as SHO Ghulam Qasim of Chaudhwan Police Station was en route to court.

According to police sources, unidentified assailants opened fire on the police van near Musa Zai Adda. As a result, Head Constable Javed Alam Cheema was martyred on the spot, while a resident, Ihsanullah-also known as“Hotel Wala”-was severely injured.

SHO Ghulam Qasim remained unharmed during the attack. The injured civilian was promptly shifted to the hospital for medical treatment. An investigation is underway, and police are conducting a search operation in the area.

