Russian Missile Strike On Kharkiv Leaves Over 60 Injured, One Dead

More than 60 people have been injured following a missile attack by Russian forces on Kharkiv this morning.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov shared updated information on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of the morning shelling of Kharkiv, more than 60 people have been injured," Terekhov stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian military targeted a residential area and a civilian enterprise in the city on the morning of April 18. Initial information indicates that one person was killed and 57 others were wounded, including five children.