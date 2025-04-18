Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Missile Strike On Kharkiv Leaves Over 60 Injured, One Dead

2025-04-18 05:07:48
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 60 people have been injured following a missile attack by Russian forces on Kharkiv this morning.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov shared updated information on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of the morning shelling of Kharkiv, more than 60 people have been injured," Terekhov stated.

Read also: Russian attacks kill four, injure 25 in Kherson region over past day

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian military targeted a residential area and a civilian enterprise in the city on the morning of April 18. Initial information indicates that one person was killed and 57 others were wounded, including five children.

