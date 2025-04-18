Russian Missile Strike On Kharkiv Leaves Over 60 Injured, One Dead
Mayor Ihor Terekhov shared updated information on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"As a result of the morning shelling of Kharkiv, more than 60 people have been injured," Terekhov stated.Read also: Russian attacks kill four, injure 25 in Kherson region over past day
As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian military targeted a residential area and a civilian enterprise in the city on the morning of April 18. Initial information indicates that one person was killed and 57 others were wounded, including five children.
