Ukrainian Forces Down Three Russian Iskander-K Missiles, 23 Shahed Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian defense forces shot down three Iskander-K cruise missiles and 23 Shahed attack drones used by Russian troops in attacks on Ukraine since the evening of April 17. Additionally, ten enemy decoy UAVs failed to reach their targets.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Beginning at 19:30 on Thursday, the Air Force's radio engineering troops detected and tracked a total of 43 Russian air attack vehicles over Ukraine, according to preliminary data.

Among them were one Iskander-M ballistic missile launched from occupied Crimea, five Iskander-K cruise missiles fired from Crimea and the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region, as well as 37 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy UAVs launched from Millerovo and Kursk in Russia.

The attack was repelled by Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems, and mobile fire groups.

As of 09:30 on Friday, April 18, Ukrainian forces had confirmed the destruction of 26 aerial targets: three Iskander-K cruise missiles and 23 Shahed-type attack drones.

The Russian attack affected multiple regions, including Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv regions.

As reported by Ukrinform, at dawn on April 18, Russian forces launched a drone strike on a bread factory in Sumy, disrupting Easter cake production and killing one person and injuring another.