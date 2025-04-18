Germany Drug Delivery Market Forecast Report 2025 To 2030 | Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework And Trend Analysis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Drug Delivery Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The German drug delivery market, valued at US$40.326 billion in 2025, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.43%, reaching a market size of US$52.333 billion by 2030.

Increasing research and development in the pharmaceutical sector, rising public spending, and growing chronic diseases like cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, neurological disorders, etc., are significant drivers for the German drug delivery market. The growing technological development in the drug delivery market is also propelling the market expansion.

Market Trends:

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases : The rising incidence of chronic diseases, driven by higher alcohol and tobacco consumption, continues to be the leading cause of death in Germany, fueling the growth of the drug delivery market. According to the European Union's "State of Health in the EU" report, ischaemic heart disease accounted for one in eight deaths in Germany in 2021. Additionally, the country recorded 605,805 new cancer cases in 2020. These figures highlight the growing burden of chronic diseases, supported by Germany's strong healthcare infrastructure. For example, Germany allocated 12.9% of its GDP to healthcare in 2021, significantly boosting the drug delivery market.

Aging population growth : Data from the European Union's "State of Health in the EU" report indicates that Germany's rates of smoking, obesity, and heavy drinking exceed the EU averages as of 2019, posing serious health risks. In 2021, over 40% of Germans aged 65 and above suffered from multiple chronic diseases. The proportion of the population aged 60 and older is projected to rise from 22.1% in 2021 to 28% by 2050, further driving demand in the healthcare market. This demographic shift is increasing the need for advanced drug delivery solutions.

Growing demand for injectable drug delivery : The rising use of biologics and biosimilars for treating chronic conditions such as cancer, diabetes, and other diseases is boosting the demand for injectable drug delivery methods. Rising cancer and diabetes cases : In 2020, Germany reported 605,805 new cancer cases. Furthermore, the International Diabetes Federation estimates that the number of people with diabetes in the country will reach 6.1 million by 2045, underscoring the need for effective drug delivery systems. Some of the major players covered in this report include Novartis, Roche Holding AG, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Novo Nordisk, Bristol Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, Scott Pharma, among others.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $40.33 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $52.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Germany



