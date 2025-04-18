Kinaxis Launches Tariff Response Solution To Help Supply Chains Adapt To Disruption With Confidence

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--As ongoing tariff pressures and trade uncertainty continue to reshape global supply chains, Kinaxis(TSX:KXS), the leader in real-time supply chain orchestration, today launched- a new offering that helps companies simulate tariff exposure, run strategic scenarios, and make data-informed decisions quickly.

Built on the company's AI-powered MaestroTM platform and delivered by Kinaxis supply chain experts, the service can be live in as few as 21 days, giving planners access to tariff modeling without the cost or complexity of building it internally. The solution meets rising demand for scenario planning - providing a faster, more accessible way for companies to shift from reactive firefighting to proactive orchestration.

While AI-powered what-if scenario planning has long been a core capability of Maestro, Kinaxis Tariff Response builds on that foundation with a focused solution for trade disruption. It combines tariff-specific inputs, sourcing logic, pricing levers, and demand modeling so companies can assess margin risk, test strategies, and evaluate trade-offs in seconds, not days or weeks.

“We're already using Maestro scenario planning to model the impact of disruptions across our supply chain including tariffs and trade compliance policies,” said Colton Porter, manager, supply chain planning systems at furniture manufacturing and design company MillerKnoll .“It helps us evaluate sourcing options, anticipate risks, and align our team's strategy before those changes affect our margins or customer delivery commitments.”

“Global supply chains aren't operating by the old rules anymore,” said Mark Morgan, president of global commercial operations at Kinaxis .“Tariffs are hitting faster, with broader consequences, and our data shows just how disruptive they've become. When trade policies shift overnight, companies need more than spreadsheets. With Kinaxis Tariff Response , they get visibility into cost, demand, and sourcing implications in real time, giving them the confidence to act with speed and precision.”

Supply chain data surging

Many Kinaxis customers already rely on Maestro's scenario planning to stay ahead of supply chain disruptions. Over the past year, usage spiked significantly around key tariff discussions, showing how companies are turning to simulation to evaluate risks and respond faster:



124% scenario usage spike after the June 2024 presidential debate that first mentioned tariffs

112% increase following the January 2025 White House tariff memo

15% month-over-month rise ahead of the April 2 tariff announcements

24% increase in scenario planning usage quarter-over-quarter (Q1 2025 vs Q4 2024), with automotive, oil & gas, and consumer packaged goods leading the surge in anticipatory orchestration 4.5x daily activity in the auto sector alone during the final week of March 2025.

