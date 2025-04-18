Coca-Cola Invests $14.9 Million In Malawi Production Line With AI Technology

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Coca-Cola invests $15 million in Malawi production line with AI technology

April 18, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), the continent's largest bottling partner of the Coca-Cola Company, has announced a $14.9 million investment in a new high-tech production line at its facility in Lilongwe, Malawi.

The upgrade, implemented through its local subsidiary Coca-Cola Beverages Malawi (CCBM), significantly boosts the company's production capacity.

The new line will enable the company to manufacture a variety of beverages – including Coca-Cola-branded products and the popular local brand Sobo – on a single integrated system.

It is designed to handle a wide range of bottle sizes, from 300ml to 2 litres, with an output of up to 19,200 bottles per hour.

One of the key features of the new system is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) for predictive maintenance.

The AI-driven monitoring system is designed to detect potential mechanical issues before they lead to downtime, helping the company reduce interruptions and cut operational costs.

In addition to enhancing efficiency, the new line has created opportunities for employee training, as workers gain exposure to advanced technologies.

The company says this aligns with its long-term goal of developing a skilled, future-ready workforce in Malawi.

Sunil Gupta, CEO of CCBA, says:“This investment in Malawi reaffirms the Coca-Cola system's local approach – we produce locally, distribute locally, and, where possible, source locally.

“Our value chain includes a significant number of small and medium-sized enterprises, and this investment helps strengthen that ecosystem.”

Neil French, general manager of Coca-Cola Beverages Malawi, said the project was about more than just increasing capacity.“This investment goes beyond numbers,” he said.“It's about creating shared opportunities across the value chain.”

Gupta added that the initiative reflects CCBA's ongoing transformation efforts.“As a customer-centric, digitally enabled, growth-driven business, we are committed to operational excellence. This new production line is a key step in enhancing service delivery and achieving execution excellence.”

The expanded production capacity is also expected to support exports to neighbouring Zambia, further positioning Malawi as a regional hub in CCBA's southern African operations.

Coca-Cola's manufacturing operations in Africa

The Coca-Cola system – comprising The Coca-Cola Company and its bottling partners such as Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) – has a widespread manufacturing and distribution network across the African continent.

CCBA alone operates in over a dozen African countries, and the broader Coca-Cola system reaches virtually every country on the continent.

Countries in Africa where Coca-Cola has manufacturing or bottling operations include:



South Africa – Home to multiple production plants and the regional headquarters of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa.

Kenya – Several bottling facilities under Coca-Cola Beverages Africa and other partners.

Uganda – Major operations for both sparkling and still beverages.

Tanzania

Ethiopia – Rapidly growing market with new plants added in recent years.

Mozambique

Zambia

Malawi – The subject of the recent $14.9 million investment.

Namibia

Botswana

Eswatini (Swaziland)

Lesotho

Angola

Zimbabwe

Nigeria – The largest single market for Coca-Cola in Africa, with numerous bottling partners including the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC), part of Coca-Cola HBC.

Ghana

Egypt – A strategic manufacturing base in North Africa.

Morocco Algeria

This network gives Coca-Cola nearly full continental coverage, allowing it to serve diverse markets with local production and distribution.



Population : Over 1.4 billion people (as of 2024), making it the second-most populous continent after Asia. The population is expected to surpass 2.5 billion by 2050, with a majority under the age of 25-making it the youngest continent demographically.

Urbanization : Rapid urban growth is creating expanding consumer bases in cities like Lagos, Nairobi, Johannesburg, Addis Ababa, and Accra. Africa's urban population is projected to reach 60% by 2050, increasing demand for packaged consumer goods.

Market potential : According to Coca-Cola executives, Africa is one of the company's top growth frontiers, with consumption of soft drinks and bottled water growing steadily. In some countries like Nigeria and Egypt, Coca-Cola products are consumed at levels comparable to more mature markets.

Middle-class expansion : The rising middle class across African nations is fueling demand for branded consumer goods, including beverages. Over 300 million Africans are considered middle-income earners, a number expected to rise sharply.

Digital and retail trends : Mobile payments and digital retail platforms are helping Coca-Cola and other companies expand their reach in previously underserved rural and peri-urban areas. Beverage sales : While Coca-Cola does not publish African sales by country, Africa contributes significantly to its global unit case volume. Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, which serves more than 600 million people, is the eighth-largest Coca-Cola bottling partner in the world by revenue and the biggest in Africa.

Africa: Key market facts for Coca-Cola and other FMCG firms