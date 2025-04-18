MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Locus Robotics 'doubles warehouse productivity' at French retailer Boulanger

April 18, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Locus Robotics has installed its AI-powered warehouse automation platform, LocusONE, at Boulanger, one of France's largest consumer electronics and home appliance retailers.

The move marks a significant shift in Boulanger's fulfillment strategy, transitioning from manual processes to scalable robotic automation.

The system was implemented at Boulanger's central distribution facility in Hénin-Beaumont and fully integrated within four months.

Within six weeks of operation, the company reported that picking productivity more than doubled – from 120 units per hour to over 250.

The deployment is part of a broader trend among French retailers adopting flexible automation solutions to meet growing e-commerce and in-store fulfillment demands.

Locus Robotics says the system allows Boulanger to dynamically adjust its automation footprint in response to fluctuating order volumes.

Rapid implementation and scalable response

Boulanger uses the system to handle a wide variety of products across its electronics and appliance catalog, serving over 200 retail locations throughout France.

The LocusONE platform integrates with Boulanger's existing warehouse management system (WMS) and material handling equipment, enabling fast deployment without major changes to infrastructure.

A key test of the system's flexibility came during an unexpected 30 percent spike in order volume. According to Boulanger, Locus was able to expand its autonomous mobile robot (AMR) fleet by 30 percent within days to keep pace with demand.

Olivier Henin, warehouse process manager at Boulanger, said the deployment has changed how the company approaches logistics.

“We saw an unexpected 30 percent surge in volumes, and Locus quickly scaled the fleet within days, ensuring we met demand without disruption,” said Henin.

“This agility allows us to dynamically adjust capacity, eliminating the need to invest in rigid, underutilized automation.”

Key results of the installation:



Productivity : More than doubled to over 250 units per hour within six weeks

Deployment speed : Full implementation completed in less than five months

Volume : Nearly nine million units processed in under a year

Scalability : 30 percent increase in robot fleet to meet sudden demand Coverage : Over 200 stores supplied nationwide

A strategic shift toward intelligent automation

Denis Niezgoda, chief commercial officer, international at Locus Robotics, said the Boulanger deployment is part of a wider push in France toward smarter warehouse operations.

“By integrating LocusONE, Boulanger has gained the scalability, efficiency, and agility required to meet growing customer expectations,” said Niezgoda.

“This deployment reinforces our commitment to supporting France's evolving logistics landscape.”

Boulanger is also considering additional use cases for the CE-certified Locus Vector AMRs as it prepares for upcoming high-volume campaigns, including its 70th anniversary sales push.