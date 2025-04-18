Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Appoints New Heads Of Regional State And Military Administrations

2025-04-18 01:09:28
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed new leaders of state and military administrations in several regions of Ukraine.

The relevant decrees, dated April 17, have been published on the official website of the head of state, according to Ukrinform.

Under Decree No. 244/2025, Oleksii Kharchenko -- formerly head of the Sievierodonetsk City Military Administration -- has been appointed head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration.

Under Decree No. 245/2025, Zelensky appointed Oleh Hryhorov as head of the Sumy Regional State Administration. Hryhorov previously led the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Luhansk Region.

Additionally, the president dismissed Roman Mrochko as head of the Kherson Military Administration (Decree No. 44/2025-rp), Volodymyr Artiukhas head of the Sumy Regional State Administration (Decree No. 242/2025), and Artem Lysohor as head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration (Decree No. 241/2025).

Zelensky also appointed new heads of several rural and district-level administrations. The relevant orders were also published on the president's website on April 17.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

