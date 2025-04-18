ROSHN Group Activities CSR Initiatives To Support Communities Nationwide



During the past year, ROSHN Group's CSR Program” YUHYEEK” activated 64 impactful initiatives, including several carried out during the holy month of Ramadan

Over 104,000 people benefited from the health, education, social, and cultural programs and initiatives by ROSHN Group's YUHYEEK CSR Program ROSHN Group aligns its CSR programs and initiatives with the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives, and UN's Sustainable Development Goals

ROSHN Group, the Kingdom's leading multi-asset class real estate developer and a PIF company, continued its Community development efforts throughout the past year, establishing a notable presence in the field of social responsibility through a series of community initiatives across the Kingdom, contributing to the enhancement of quality of life.

To contribute to the national charitable campaign for the third consecutive year, ROSHN Group announced its donation to the national EHSAN platform with 30M SAR, followed by a contribution of three million SAR to provide twenty homes through the Jood Regions 2 Campaign, and initiated the renovations of the Kebar Association's seniors care home in Riyadh.

Through its Corporate Social Responsibility program“YUHYEEK,” ROSHN Group provided thousands of food baskets during the month of Ramadan in both Riyadh and Jeddah. In addition, through the“Khayrat” food preservation program, it helped save thousands of meals. The Group also launched the“ROSHN Orphans Initiative,” and offering Eid gifts to underprovided and disabled children

For the second year in a row, ROSHN Group is partnering with the pioneering national charity association“Keswat Farah” to launch clothing donation campaign, aiming to collect over one million items from the local community. In parallel with this public drive, ROSHN Group is also providing 10,000 new clothing kits to support underprivileged families. These kits are distributed through three specially designed shopping experience centers, offering beneficiaries a dignified and private clothing selection experience.

Working across five different pillars – community development, environmental sustainability, education and innovation, arts and culture and public health – ROSHN Group and its hundreds of volunteers from its employees and the local community have engaged with 34 entities over the past year in nine regions around the kingdom, launching ten volunteering initiatives, and serving people across nine of the Kingdom's regions. These efforts indorse ROSHN Group's strong commitment to contributing to the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“YUHYEEK” reflects ROSHN Group's thoughtful approach to investing in community development. Through impactful initiatives that strengthen social development, sustainability, and volunteerism, the program contributes to building a more connected, resilient society, enhancing quality of life and supporting long-term, sustainable development across the Kingdom.