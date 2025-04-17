Intellectual Security: Jordan's Shield Of Security

MENAFN - Jordan Times) The theory of intellectual security asserts that thought can only be fought with thought. Confronting deviations and extremism is not achieved solely through security measures but rather requires building a cohesive intellectual system based on moderation, awareness, and dialogue. Extremism arises in an intellectual and spiritual vacuum and finds its fertile ground when sound thinking is absent.

Therefore, fortifying minds with moderate thought and promoting the values of citizenship and belonging is the most successful way to protect societies from deviation. True power lies not in physical deterrence, but in mental deterrence based on persuasion and education, which makes moderate thought the first line of defense in maintaining security and stability.

Amid the growing security challenges facing Jordan, the attempts of some groups to manufacture drones and missiles, to destabilise its security and stability, stand out as one of the most prominent forms of intellectual and behavioural deviation in the modern era.

These attempts, which may appear to be technical or military operations, are, in essence, a manifestation of a dangerous intellectual deviation that seeks to impose extremist visions that clash with the foundations of the state and societal values. Here, the importance of "intellectual security theory" becomes apparent, as it provides the most capable framework for explaining such phenomena and offering therapeutic visions that contribute to protecting Jordan from this growing threat.

Intellectual security, as demonstrated by the theory, developed in solid scientific literature, is not merely a term related to confronting extremism. Rather, it is an integrated system aimed at protecting minds from extremism and deviation, and fortifying individuals with moderate, middle-of-the-road values that enable them to confront destructive ideas and avoid drifting toward deviant intellectual paths. Deviant thought does not appear suddenly; rather, any physical security threat, whether a missile or a drone, is preceded by a deviation in the system of perception and belief. Hence, true security begins with the mind, and sound thinking is the foundation upon which national immunity and societal and political stability are built.

Groups seeking to manufacture tools of war and sabotage do not operate in a vacuum. Rather, they stem from a distorted intellectual system fueled by hate speech and exploiting social and economic crises to disseminate their ideas among young people. These groups are often either groups espousing extremist religious ideology or ideological groups with a coup-like political character, seeking to undermine the legitimacy of the nation-state and destroy the foundations of societal stability.

According to the theory of intellectual security, the real danger lies not in the tools, but in the mindset that creates and directs them. Those who produce a drone for the purpose of smuggling drugs, striking security sites, or spreading chaos are, in fact, captives of a deviant ideology that justifies the use of violence to achieve illegitimate goals. This ideology is what we must first address by building a solid intellectual system based on moderation, awareness and a true sense of belonging to the nation.

The theory indicates that sound thinking is the foundation for the renaissance and stability of nations; societies only thrive thanks to their citizens who embrace a pure ideology rooted in sound human and religious values. However, if thought deviates, this directly impacts individual and societal behavior, leading to the destabilization of national security, the destruction of the social fabric, and the spread of chaos.

Therefore, the response to attempts to destabilise Jordanian security through the manufacture of tools of violence cannot be solely security-related; it must be primarily intellectual. We must protect our children from falling into the clutches of these groups by instilling the values of dialogue, openness and moderation; strengthening trust between citizens and state institutions; and activating the role of education, the media, and civil society institutions in raising awareness of the dangers of intellectual deviation.

It is important to recognise that these groups only thrive in environments where intellectual security is absent and social immunity is weak. Therefore, strengthening intellectual security must be a comprehensive national policy based on a clear strategy that encompasses both prevention and treatment.

This strategy should begin with the family and continue through schools and universities, while remaining inseparable from the role of informed religious discourse and a responsible media environment. Experience has proven that deviant ideology recognises no boundaries, pays no attention to values, and always seeks to legitimize chaos and destroy societies from within. This poses a threat that exceeds the danger of conventional military warfare. Therefore, Jordan is required today, more than ever, to place intellectual security at the heart of its security strategy, as it represents the primary shield against this complex threat.

The battle today is not merely with a drone or a primitive missile, but with a mindset that believes in chaos, has chosen violence as its path, and has rejected the human and religious values that form the core of the nation's identity. Victory in this battle will not be achieved through repression alone, but rather through reviving sound thinking that unites rather than divides, builds rather than destroys, and leads society toward prosperity and peace.

In short, preserving Jordan's security and stability begins with the mind. If we want to confront groups seeking to undermine it, we must first fortify the Jordanian mind and instill within it faith in the homeland, confidence in the future, and pride in identity. Sound thinking is the foundation, the basis upon which all security, all progress, and all civilisation are built.

Hasan Dajah is professor of strategic studies at Al-Hussein Bin Talal University