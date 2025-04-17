403
Syrian, Iraqi Leaders Meet In Doha
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, April 17 (KUNA) -- Syrian President Ahmad Al-Shara held talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani in Doha on the bilateral relations, and reactivation of economic and trade cooperation.
The meeting, attended by Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, focused on ways to revitalize cooperation and the historical people-to-people relations between Syria and Iraq, according to a statement from the Syrian Presidency.
The Iraqi leader reaffirmed the importance of respecting the sovereignty and independence of both countries and abstaining from interference in the domestic affairs of one another.
Both sides also discussed the joint border security and reactivation of the intelligence sharing, field coordination in the face of common threats, revitalization of cross-border trade, and promotion of joint investment, particularly in the energy field, the statement added. (end)
