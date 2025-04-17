Wait For Final JEE-Main Answer Keys, Don't Draw Conclusions: NTA To Students

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The National Testing Agency (NTA) has said that engineering aspirants should wait for the final JEE-Main answer keys and not jump to any conclusions about errors in the provisional keys.
The clarification came amid reports that the agency is receiving complaints about several errors reported in the answers for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main.
“The NTA has always followed a transparent examination process, which allows candidates to view their recorded responses as soon as the provisional answer keys are released. The NTA considers every challenge to the provisional Answer Key with utmost seriousness.
“The answer key challenge process is a key part of ensuring a fair and reliable system for all candidates. The purpose of the 'answer key challenge' process is to remove any anomaly and ensure fairness,” the NTA said.
The agency said the answer keys for the JEE Mains are only provisional, and the final answer keys have not been published yet.
“The score is determined by only the final answer key. Drawing conclusions based on the provisional answer keys is not desirable. The NTA would like to advise and inform candidates that they should not be misled by reports that create unnecessary doubt and anxiety,” it said.
The JEE-Main was conducted in two phases - January edition and April edition.
