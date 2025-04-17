Enliven Launches Immersive Inclusion Program After Successful Pilot At Microsoft Netherlands

During the initial pilot, 120 employees participated in 10 live training sessions, each lasting three hours. These sessions engaged participants in meaningful discussions on unconscious bias, personal blind spots, and microaggressions, alongside immersive experiences and interactive group exercises. The response was overwhelmingly positive, reinforcing the value of experiential learning in driving real behavioral change.



90% of participants found immersive experiences highly effective in helping them understand different workplace perspectives.

73.3% reported increased awareness of different forms and impacts of bias.

76.8% expressed interest in additional sessions or refresher courses.

82.2% feel equipped to apply intervention strategies in real-world situations.

73.2% are more likely to intervene when witnessing bias or microaggressions. The program received an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 for its effectiveness and impact.

" This is the first training on Bias that truly made a big impression on me and the team, which will last for quite a while."– Manager, Microsoft. (Armand Rutgrink)

Enliven's Growth Beyond Microsoft

Enliven is now making its Immersive Inclusion Program available to more organizations following the strong impact demonstrated in its pilot with Microsoft Netherlands. With a proven track record, including successful implementations at ASML, the program offers companies a seamless way to integrate immersive, action-oriented training into their existing development initiatives.

Enliven's award-winning, research-backed methodology uses immersive technology to foster empathy, awareness, and real behavioral change. Additionally, Enliven's technology is designed to seamlessly integrate into existing training programs, whether led by internal teams or external facilitators, making it a flexible solution for companies looking to enhance their inclusion efforts.

A Scalable, High-Impact Model

Enliven's training model is structured as a continuous learning journey, ensuring that inclusion is not just a one-time conversation but an ongoing process. Organizations integrating Enliven's program can embed inclusive practices at every level, fostering cultural transformation that extends beyond traditional DE&I training.

With a successful track record at Microsoft, ASML, and other industry leaders, Enliven's programs empower employees to build stronger, more inclusive teams and create lasting behavioral change.

Bring Enliven's Immersive Inclusion Program to Your Organization

Enliven's Immersive Inclusion Program is now available for organizations looking to enhance their inclusion initiatives. Learn how you can integrate immersive experiences into your training programs. Visit to explore partnership opportunities and request a pilot to experience how immersive technology can transform inclusion training.

About Enliven Empathy

Enliven is a pioneer in immersive inclusion training, leveraging innovative immersive technology to foster empathy, reduce bias, and create more inclusive workplaces. With successful implementations at Microsoft, ASML, and other leading organizations, Enliven's programs equip employees with the tools to foster stronger, more inclusive teams.

