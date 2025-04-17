Shelby Construction Services Elevates Michigan Homes - One Holiday Rescue At A Time

Clinton Township contractor turns winter emergencies into five‐star experiences with expert roofing and window solutions.

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When frigid winds and holiday deadlines collide, Michigan homeowners need more than a contractor, they need a partner they can trust. Shelby Construction Services, founded in 2020 in Clinton Township, has built its reputation turning roofing and window crises into stress‐free success stories, earning glowing five‐star reviews from families across Southeast Michigan.

Suzanne of St. Clair Shores faced a homeowner's worst nightmare: what she believed to be drafty windows revealed dangerously rotted wood framing-just weeks before Christmas. With snow on the horizon and holiday gatherings pending, Suzanne called Shelby Construction. Owner Tim arrived that afternoon, flashlight in hand, and calmly explained both repair and replacement options. "Tim was super professional and explained all options for my mother," Suzanne recalls. Within five days, Shelby's crew had:

Removed the compromised window units and treated the decayed framing.Installed custom, energy‐efficient windows sized to exact specifications.Cleaned the entire work area and performed a final inspection-just in time for holiday lights and wreaths.

"My mom's windows were installed right before Christmas and she couldn't be happier. They look amazing inside and out!" Suzanne beams. "Thank you to Tim and his team for their outstanding service! I will definitely be recommending Shelby Construction to everyone I know!"

A few weeks earlier, another Macomb County homeowner struggled with persistent roof leaks and clogged gutters. After an in‐home consultation, estimator Paul identified worn underlayment, compromised flashing, and the absence of gutter guards. He delivered a transparent, itemized proposal covering full roof replacement and optional guard installation. True to Shelby's hands‐on philosophy, Tim personally visited the job site mid‐project to verify shingle alignment and gutter pitch. Upon completion, the homeowner praised the results:

"From the first meeting with Paul to the final walkthrough with Tim, I felt in good hands. My roof and gutters look amazing. I'm kicking myself for not adding gutter guards sooner-but I'll be calling Shelby again!"

These two stories underscore Shelby Construction's dual commitment to technical excellence and genuine care. Whether responding to storm damage, diagnosing hidden leaks, or replacing aging windows, the team treats each home like their own-communicating clearly, working efficiently, and refusing to cut corners.

Since opening its doors in 2020, Shelby Construction Services has specialized in:



Emergency Roofing & Repairs: Rapid response to wind‐driven damage, ice dams, and sudden leaks.

Full Roof Replacements: Tear‐offs and installations engineered for Michigan's harsh freeze‐thaw cycles.

Window Upgrades & Repairs: Energy‐efficient, custom‐fabricated units that enhance comfort and curb appeal.

Preventative Maintenance: Seasonal inspections and minor fixes that extend the lifespan of roofs and windows. Insurance Coordination: Streamlined claims support to minimize homeowner stress and paperwork.

"Every project is personal," explains Tim, Shelby Construction's founder and hands‐on owner. "We're not here to sell quick fixes or one‐size‐fits‐all solutions. Our goal is to leave every homeowner safer, warmer, and more confident in their investment."

Community leaders have taken notice. Local real estate agents report that homes serviced by Shelby Construction experience faster listings and higher offers, thanks to renewed curb appeal and worry‐free exteriors. "We've seen property values rise by as much as 5% after a roof or window upgrade," says one agent in Clinton Township.

