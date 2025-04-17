Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Strike Critical Infrastructure In Sumy Region

2025-04-17 03:10:57
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On April 17, Russian forces struck the critical infrastructure in Hlukhiv community, Sumy region, with drones.

This was reported on Telegram by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

"Today, on April 17, the enemy launched two strikes at the critical infrastructure in Hlukhiv community using drones and UAVs," the statement reads.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Restoration work is currently underway.

As reported by Ukrinform, early on April 17, Russian forces launched 44 strikes at border areas and settlements in Sumy region, with 74 explosions recorded.

