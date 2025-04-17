Russians Attack Mykolaiv With Unknown-Type Rocket Drone, Fire Breaks Out

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Late on April 17, Russian forces attacked the city of Mykolaiv with a rocket-boosted drone of an unknown type, causing a fire.

According to Ukrinform, the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration reported the incident on Telegram .

“Preliminary reports indicate no casualties. A fire broke out at the site, and emergency services are working to extinguish it,” the statement reads.

Earlier that morning, an explosion was reported in Mykolaiv.