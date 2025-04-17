403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russians Attack Mykolaiv With Unknown-Type Rocket Drone, Fire Breaks Out
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Late on April 17, Russian forces attacked the city of Mykolaiv with a rocket-boosted drone of an unknown type, causing a fire.
According to Ukrinform, the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration reported the incident on Telegram .
“Preliminary reports indicate no casualties. A fire broke out at the site, and emergency services are working to extinguish it,” the statement reads.Read also: Four civilians killed, 17 injured in Kherson region due to Russian shelling
Earlier that morning, an explosion was reported in Mykolaiv.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment