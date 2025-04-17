Zelensky Discusses Efforts To Establish Peace, Security Guarantees With Congressman Fitzpatrick
The president wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“I had a meeting with U.S. Congressman and Co-Chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus Brian Fitzpatrick. The key topics discussed were efforts to establish a dignified and lasting peace, the U.S. proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire, and security guarantees for Ukraine,” he wrote.
Zelensky expressed gratitude for the United States' support for Ukraine –“for the support of many American hearts that feel Russian evil must not prevail”.Read also: Zelensky announces new sanctions against Iskander missile manufacturers, Kremlin propagandist
“Brian Fitzpatrick has planned a trip to the front lines to meet with our warriors. This is deeply appreciated. Thank you for your support,” added the president.
As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine and the United States may sign a memorandum of intent on minerals' agreement on Thursday.
