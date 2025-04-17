Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Islamic Bloc Condemns Sudan Attacks On Major Darfur Camps


2025-04-17 03:06:19
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, April 17 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Thursday strongly condemned attacks on the Zamzam and Abu Shouk camps in the north Darfur region, which left scores of people either dead or injured.
The incident is a "grave violation" of international humanitarian laws and principles, the Jeddah-based bloc said in a statement, urging maximum protection for relief and humanitarian workers, while slamming any effort to target innocent civilians.
According to UN reports, ground and aerial attacks perpetrated by Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on camps for displaced people near the city of El-Fasher have killed more than 100 people, including children.
Zamzam and Abu Shouk are the largest camps for internally displaced people in Sudan, providing shelter to more than 700 people over the past two decades. (end)
