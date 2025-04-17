403
U.S. Embassy In Kuwait: Zero Tolerance For Visa Lawbreakers
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 17 (KUNA) -- The U.S Embassy in Kuwait said on Thursday that the U.S. has zero tolerance for non-citizens who violate U.S. laws.
"While we cannot comment on specific cases, due to privacy considerations and visa confidentiality, the United States has zero tolerance for non-citizens who violate U.S. laws. Those who break the law, including students, may face visa denial, visa revocation, or deportation," the embassy's spokesperson Stewart Burns said in a press statement.
"The United States is focused on protecting our nation and our citizens by upholding the highest standards of national security and public safety through our visa process," he added.
He noted that when considering revocations, the State Department looks at information that arises after the visa was issued that may indicate a potential visa ineligibility under U.S. immigration laws, pose a threat to public safety, or other situations where revocation is warranted.
"This can include everything from arrests, criminal convictions, and engaging in conduct that is inconsistent with the visa classification, to an overstay," the spokesperson said.
"If your visa has been revoked and you want to travel to the United States in the future, you may apply for a new one; a new determination on your visa eligibility will be made at that time," he pointed out. (end)
