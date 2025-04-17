AP Lazer® To Debut World's First Dual MOPA Fiber + CO2 Laser System

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Built to handle a full spectrum of materials and object sizes, the SN6240DLR allows businesses to engrave everything fromto. This machine is designed forseeking to expand into new, high-margin markets without the limitations of hobby-grade systems.

"The SN6240DLR represents a new chapter in laser technology," said Tong Li , inventor and founder of AP Lazer. "It empowers real businesses with a true dual-laser solution-giving them the flexibility to grow, diversify, and outperform in a highly competitive market."

Featuring a 62" x 40" engraving area , the SN6240DLR supports large-format production without sacrificing detail. The MOPA fiber laser offers adjustable pulse widths for deep metal engraving and high-contrast marking on coated materials. The RF CO2 laser , powered by Iradion's industry-leading CERAMICORE® technology, enables fast, precise engraving on wood, acrylic, leather, and more.

Live demonstrations will be held at ISA Sign Expo 2025 to highlight how this machine opens new revenue opportunities across signage, personalization, memorialization, and promotional products .

