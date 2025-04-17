Dubai: 13-Month-Old Infant Gets Liver Transplant In City's First Such Surgery

A 13-month-old infant successfully underwent liver transplant surgery - the city's first such intervention - at King's College Hospital London in Dubai with the support of Al Jalila Foundation.

Malek was born with a rare condition known as biliary atresia, which caused his health to deteriorate despite an earlier surgical procedure to connect his liver to his intestines. He was also diagnosed with a congenital heart defect (atrial septal defect).

He was referred to King's College Hospital in Dubai by Al Jalila Children's Hospital, following the cardiac repair procedure after the baby's father donated a portion of his liver.

The complex and delicate surgery was led by Professor Mohamed Rela, one of the world's foremost liver transplant surgeons, and was carried out by a multidisciplinary team at King's College Hospital London in Dubai.

Al Jalila Children's Hospital provided specialised medical care to both the infant and his father and also performed cardiac surgery to repair a hole in the child's heart. Meanwhile, Al Jalila Foundation covered the complete medical costs for the infant Malek, including comprehensive pre- and post-operative care provided at Al Jalila Children's Hospital.

Dr Younis Kazim, Acting CEO of the Health Regulation Sector at the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), said:“The successful liver transplant for a 13-month-old infant represents an unprecedented medical achievement for Dubai. It reflects the healthcare system's readiness and ability to handle the most complex cases with efficiency and professionalism in a dynamic environment that fosters excellence and supports high-value healthcare investments.”