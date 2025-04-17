UAE: Major Exit On Sharjah-Al Dhaid Road To Be Closed From April 18 To 21

A major exit in the emirate of Sharjah will be closed as part of infrastructure development works in the area, the city's Roads and Transport Authority said.

The exit leading to Al Dhaid City - Bridge No.4 on the Sharjah-Al Dhaid Road will be closed from Friday, April 18 to Monday, April 21, RTA Sharjah said in a post on X.

See the map below:

With the key exit closed for four days, the authority urged motorists to take alternative routes. It also added that drivers should adhere to traffic safety instructions for their safety.

Meanwhile, motorists driving from Sharjah to Dubai are heaving a sigh of relief after a new bridge opened in the Al Shindagha area.