Saudi Arabia's Cultural Development Fund Participates In Expo 2025 Osaka

The Saudi Cultural Development Fund (CDF) has announced its participation in Expo 2025 Osaka as part of the Saudi Pavilion, taking place in Japan from April 13 to October 13, 2025. CDF's presence at the Expo underscores Saudi Arabia's commitment to developing the cultural sector and strengthening its role as a driver of economic growth and long-term sustainability-aligned with the National Culture Strategy and Vision 2030's goals for economic diversification.

In addition to reinforcing its role as a key financial enabler of Saudi Arabia's cultural sector, CDF will contribute to highlighting Saudi Arabia's rich heritage and flourishing cultural identity, shaped by the journey of Vision 2030. Furthermore, the participation aims to welcome global investment, foster cultural entrepreneurship, and encourage innovation-while showcasing the sector's potential to contribute to sustainable development.

Throughout Expo 2025, CDF will organize a range of activities that spotlight investment opportunities within Saudi Arabia's cultural landscape. A key focus will be on cultural entrepreneurship and businesses as drivers of economic growth and social impact-particularly through the lens of the Year of Handicrafts initiative. This platform will celebrate innovative cultural projects supported by CDF and share their success stories with international audiences.

CDF will also take part in panel discussions and networking sessions alongside local and global experts, offering insights into the Kingdom's diverse cultural landscape across its 16 cultural sectors. These sessions will introduce CDF's tailored financial and enablement solutions to support cultural projects and businesses. Additionally, dedicated workshops will be held to familiarize participants with available support and highlight the Saudi cultural sector's economic potential.

Majed bin Abdulmohsen Al-Hugail, CEO of the Cultural Development Fund, stated:

“Our participation in Expo 2025 Osaka reflects our commitment to supporting and shaping a vibrant, sustainable cultural sector-one that fuels economic growth and attracts top-tier investment, both locally and globally. We are proud to feature the stories of CDF beneficiaries, who will share their creative journeys with Expo visitors as inspiring examples of Saudi cultural innovation.”

He added:

“We continue to reinforce the Kingdom's position as a leading force in the global cultural scene, ensuring our efforts are fully aligned with the broader cultural ecosystem. Looking ahead, we remain committed to the journey toward becoming a center of financial excellence in the cultural sector and a key contributor to the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030.”



Expo 2025 Osaka will bring together countries and global organizations under the theme“Designing Future Society for Our Lives,” to spark global conversations around innovation, sustainability, and resilience to share ideas and initiatives that address common challenges and shape a better future.

The Cultural Development Fund was founded in 2021 with the aim of further enhancing the cultural landscape within Saudi Arabia. Organizationally linked to the National Development Fund, to promote the development of a self-reliant cultural sector in alignment with the National Culture Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030.

