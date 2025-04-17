Bitcoin Miners Unload Over 40% Of March Output Amid Mounting Operational Pressures

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Fifteen publicly listed Bitcoin mining firms collectively sold more than 40% of their mined BTC in March, marking the most significant monthly liquidation since October 2024. This trend underscores the mounting financial pressures faced by miners due to escalating operational costs and evolving market dynamics.

Marathon Digital, one of the largest Bitcoin mining companies, reported selling over 60% of its mined Bitcoin in May, amounting to 390 BTC out of 616 BTC produced. This move reflects a broader strategy among miners to liquidate assets in response to reduced profitability following the Bitcoin halving event in April, which cut mining rewards from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC per block.

Other major players, such as Riot Platforms and CleanSpark, have adopted varied approaches. Riot Platforms disclosed no BTC sales in May despite producing 215 BTC, while CleanSpark sold only a small portion of its 417 BTC production. These decisions highlight the diverse strategies miners are employing to navigate the post-halving landscape.

The sell-off trend is not isolated to a few companies. In February, the combined market capitalization of 15 major Bitcoin mining stocks dropped by $13 billion, reflecting broader market volatility and the challenges miners face in maintaining profitability. Companies like Bitdeer and Hut 8 experienced significant declines in their stock prices, with Bitdeer leading the downturn with a 55% loss.

To mitigate these challenges, miners are exploring various strategies. Marathon Digital is expanding its operations overseas, partnering with the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum of the Republic of Kenya to optimize renewable energy projects. The company also initiated a pilot project in Paraguay to enhance its energy structure, aiming to have 50% of revenues coming from overseas by 2028.

Hut 8, in collaboration with Eric Trump, launched a new Bitcoin mining company named American Bitcoin. This venture focuses on building a significant Bitcoin reserve and plans to go public in the future to enhance capital access. Hut 8 will serve as American Bitcoin's exclusive infrastructure and operating partner, indicating a strategic shift towards energy and digital infrastructure.

