Morocco As Inspiration For Fashion

São Paulo – Drawing from the well of Morocco's ancient culture while discussing fashion, business, human behavior, and the dynamics of contemporary culture-this is the core purpose of Fashion Meeting Morocco. The event is organized by fashion brand strategist, mentor, and curator Daniela Dornellas and will take place from May 19 to 24. This is the third edition held in Morocco, though the Fashion Meeting also takes place in Milan, Paris, New York, and Tokyo-traditional fashion capitals of the world.

Handmade is one of the highlights of the trip to Morocco

The desire to organize a Moroccan edition had been nurtured for years, and when Dornellas finally secured her first group, the pandemic hit, and the project was postponed.“Now we're heading into the third season of a journey to a destination that was thoroughly studied and researched for over five years, during which I delved into its cultural richness and its connection to fashion,” explains Dornellas.“The elements of Morocco's cultural wealth have served as inspiration-from the development of entire collections to color palettes-for designers and creatives all around the world.”

According to Dornellas, handmade is one of the highlights of the trip, as Moroccan techniques and artisanal processes are highly relevant on a global scale.“Another strong trend, not exclusive to fashion and increasingly expanding, is Art Deco with Moorish and Berber influence,” explains the project's creator.

Immersion in local culture and tradition

The Fashion Meeting groups are made up of a maximum of 12 participants to allow for a deeper exchange of knowledge among the attendees and to ensure that everyone can fully experience the journey. And although Dornellas's company is rooted in the fashion industry, professionals from related fields also take part, such as communicators, researchers, architects, and interior designers.

In the end, all the learning becomes experience and edge in each participant's professional journey.“It's not about fashion-it's about a broad market, about understanding the global consumer and culture.”

Each destination has its own pricing and project cycle, different from one another. The programs are based on technical visits where knowledge and experience are consolidated in practice. With a carefully curated approach, Dornellas presents Morocco, from its culture to the creative market, ancient techniques, major case studies, and the influence of all this on the global market.

Although the Arab country is not a fashion mecca like Milan, Paris, and New York, it has long been a source of inspiration for fashion professionals.“In 1980, Yves Saint Laurent (born in Algeria) acquired his property in Morocco, where he developed collections and paintings. He took inspiration from the country for numerous collections. The renowned Majorelle Garden and the YVES SAINT LAURENT Museum, which we visited in Marrakech, are a testament to his 'Moroccan passion' and provide a rich source of research,” says Dornellas.“Morocco became an inexhaustible source of inspiration for the designer to create his collections, which became dominated by color.”

Dornellas is a strategist, mentor, and curator

Fashion Meeting





For over 20 years, Daniela Dornellas has created her company, Fashion Meeting, which she describes as“a hub of knowledge and experiences” for the creation and acceleration of brands, professionals, and players in the fashion market. Every year, the company organizes the Fashion Meeting Festival, featuring lectures and presentations from professionals in the fashion industry. The latest event took place in April at JK Iguatemi, a shopping mall in São Paulo, with over 4,000 people in attendance. The next one will be held on October 29 and 30.

Dornellas also works as a consultant and mentor on special projects for major brands such as Gloria Coelho, Amir Slama, Martha Medeiros, Ellus, C&A, Patricia Bonaldi, and Priscilla Whitaker, in addition to strategically guiding over 50 new fashion brands in Brazil. She also curates fashion content.

Report by Débora Rubin, in collaboration with ANBA

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

