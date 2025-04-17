Flag Day Festivities Drive Business Surge

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Beneath a "vibrant sea of red, white, and black," Jordan's Flag Day on April 16 brought a surprising surge in commercial activity across Amman's busiest shopping areas.

Storefronts draped in national colours welcomed crowds drawn not only by patriotic spirit, but also by Flag Day promotions. Cafés and restaurants reported near-capacity reservations, turning a symbolic national celebration into a welcome economic boost for many businesses still recovering from a slow first quarter.

“We saw around a 30 per cent increase in visitors compared with an average weekend,” said Anas Ajarma, owner of a souvenir shop in downtown Amman.“Most people came for flags and the shmagh, but they stayed to explore other products too.”

Restaurants also benefited from the Flag Day enthusiasm.“Even our delivery orders saw a noticeable uptick,” said Omar Awwad, president of the Jordan Restaurants Association. Some eateries introduced themed offerings, including Flag Day meal kits complete with miniature flags and patriotic packaging.

The gains were not evenly distributed. While established businesses enjoyed a significant boost, smaller vendors reported more modest returns, underscoring persistent disparities in consumer spending power.

Street vendors and stall owners selling flags, pins, and other patriotic merchandise described it as their most profitable weekend of the quarter.“The festive mood and crowds really helped,” said one vendor.“It felt like Eid.”

Despite the uneven impact, most business owners and vendors agreed that the atmosphere surrounding Flag Day translated into more than just national pride; it brought people out and opened wallets, injecting energy into local commerce.