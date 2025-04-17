Investornewsbreaks ROTH Conference Marks A Quarter-Century Of Community In Dana Point

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The 37th Annual ROTH Conference drew thousands of participants from around the globe to Dana Point, California, the host location of the event for the past 25 years. In addition to a successful gathering of institutional investors, company executives, and industry visionaries, this year's conference marked a milestone in Roth Capital Partners, LLC's (“ROTH”) enduring commitment to the local community that has helped shape the event's identity over the last quarter-century.

“The Dana Point community has been an incredible partner to us over the last 25 years,” said ROTH CFO Gordon Roth.“We are honored and deeply grateful for the recognition from the city. But more importantly, we are proud of the meaningful relationships we've built and the positive impact we've been able to make together. From local nonprofits and small businesses to civic leaders and artists, this conference is a success because of the people who come together to make it so.”

