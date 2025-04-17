MSME Ministry Holds PM Vishwakarmanational SC-ST Hub Conclave In Odisha

MENAFN - KNN India)On Wednesday, the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) organised the 'PM Vishwakarma–National SC-ST Hub Conclave.'

The event aimed to promote and empower MSMEs in the state and foster synergy among stakeholders.

The conclave, held at Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University in Baripada, Mayurbhanj, Odisha, was co-chaired by Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Other dignitaries included Gokulananda Mallick, Minister of State (Independent Charge), MSME, Fisheries & Animal Resources Development, Govt. of Odisha; Hemant Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries & MSME Department, Govt. of Odisha; and several MPs and MLAs from the region.

The event commenced with the inauguration of an exhibition, followed by experience-sharing sessions from beneficiaries of the PM Vishwakarma, Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), and National SC-ST Hub initiatives.

E-certificates and credit cheques were distributed to beneficiaries, recognising their achievements and encouraging further growth.

In his address, Minister Manjhi emphasised the significant role of the MSME sector in job creation and improving livelihoods.

He highlighted the importance of the PM Vishwakarma and National SC-ST Hub schemes, along with contributions from the Coir Board and Khadi, in empowering individuals. He expressed confidence in India's trajectory towards becoming the world's third-largest economy by 2027-28.

Chief Minister Majhi acknowledged the positive impact of the PM Vishwakarma and National SC-ST Hub schemes on the state's populace, noting the special focus given to Odisha by the Ministry of MSME.

Launched on September 17, 2023, the PM Vishwakarma Scheme supports traditional artisans and craftspeople with skill development, financial aid, and toolkits.

The National SC-ST Hub, initiated in October 2016, empowers SC/ST entrepreneurs through capacity building, market linkages, and access to technology and credit.

The MSME sector, comprising over 6.25 crore enterprises and employing 26.7 crore individuals, continues to be a cornerstone of India's economic growth.

(KNN Bureau)