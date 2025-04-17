Seamless Logistics For Perishables In Ecuador: Ensuring Freshness, Efficiency, And Global Reach

MENAFN - 3BL) When it comes to delivering perishables like fruits, vegetables, and seafood, time isn't just money-it's a matter of quality and trust. Ecuador, a country celebrated for its rich agricultural and aquaculture sectors, faces unique challenges when ensuring these goods reach global markets intact. At the heart of overcoming these challenges lies one key element-seamless logistics.

The Backbone of Ecuador's Perishable Trade

Perishables are central to Ecuador's economy, with the country standing as a leading exporter of bananas, shrimp, and roses. Ensuring these goods maintain their freshness from farm to table demands a sophisticated, high-performance supply chain.

It's not just about moving cargo from point A to point B. The success of Ecuador's perishable exports depends on agility, reliability, and innovation. Every minute counts in maintaining the cold chain, minimizing transit times, and navigating potential bottlenecks.

At DP World, we have made significant long-term investments to enhance logistics efficiency, including expanding infrastructure at the Port of Posorja. These efforts are yielding results-Posorja set a new record for container-handling volumes in 2024, with new service routes driving an 87% increase in container throughput to nearly 1 million TEUs. Today, Posorja is Ecuador's No. 1 port by market share, a milestone achieved in just five years.

This growth isn't just about numbers. It's about ensuring perishable goods remain fresh, meet global standards, and reach international markets quickly and safely. In 2024, more than 100 million boxes of bananas were exported through DP World's deepwater port in Posorja-doubling the previous year's volume. DP World now holds a 28% share of Ecuador's banana export market, reinforcing our role in strengthening the nation's supply chain.

"Day by day, we work with the entire logistics chain to connect Ecuadorian products with the world's major markets, providing the high connectivity, security, and efficiency that our port, economic zone, and logistics services offer."

-- Carlos Merino, CEO of DP World in Ecuador, Peru & Colombia.

Tackling Challenges with Innovation and Collaboration

Transporting perishable goods comes with its own set of challenges, from unpredictable weather to shifting global demand. Any delay can have serious consequences-not just in terms of financial loss, but also for exporters' reputations and the livelihoods of workers along the supply chain.

To address these complexities, DP World has implemented advanced solutions to enhance visibility, efficiency, and flexibility across Ecuador's logistics ecosystem. By leveraging technology and collaborating with industry stakeholders, we are minimizing disruptions and creating certainty for exporters.

For example, security systems ensure the cargo's condition is maintained throughout transit, while our state-of-the-art cold chain infrastructure at Posorja ensures optimal storage conditions. Additionally, streamlined documentation and customs clearance processes reduce wait times, keeping goods moving seamlessly.

Creating Economic Impact, One Shipment at a Time

The benefits of an efficient logistics network extend beyond trade-they directly impact people's lives. When a shipment of Ecuadorian shrimp reaches its destination on time, fishermen see stable demand, exporters build stronger relationships with buyers, and consumers worldwide enjoy high-quality products. Meanwhile, local communities benefit from the economic contributions that global trade brings.

Since its inception, DP World's Port of Posorja has been a catalyst for economic development. During its construction phase, the project generated over 1,800 direct jobs and 7,000 indirect jobs. Today, the port provides more than 700 direct jobs, with half of our employees coming from surrounding areas such as Posorja, El Morro, Playas, and Isla Puna.

Beyond job creation, Posorja is a model of innovation and sustainability. As Ecuador's first fully greenfield deep-water port, it features modern security measures-including the country's first implementation of X-ray scanners-along with a 21-kilometer access road and an exclusive deep-water channel, enabling large vessels to dock at full capacity.

To safeguard Ecuador's perishable exports-particularly bananas and shrimp-the terminal is equipped with refrigerated inspection chambers, 2,457 reefer plugs, automated gates, and an integrated surveillance system. These enhancements strengthen the cold chain and ensure exporters can meet the highest quality standards.

A Future-Forward Vision for Ecuadorian Trade

The expansion will boost Posorja's position as a key regional and global trade hub, strengthening Ecuadorian foreign trade and the country's competitiveness.

Beyond port operations, DP World is also driving logistics innovation through the Logistics and Industrial Park in in Posorja with connection to the deep-water terminal . This facility offers tailored solutions for industries including automotive, beverages, textiles, and raw materials, adding value to imported cargo through tax and financial incentives.

In addition, customers can benefit from a variety of logistics services complementary to port operations, such as Freight Forwarding. In Ecuador, DP World also has a Logistics Center strategically located in the industrial zone of Durán. In this modern and secure infrastructure, DP World offers services such as an empty container depot, a container yard, cargo warehouses, consolidation, and deconsolidation services for dry and fresh cargo.

Looking ahead, DP World is expanding its deepwater port with a new berth expansion, positioning Posorja as a critical regional and global trade hub. The expansion will extend the terminal's berth to a total length of 700 meters, allowing the simultaneous servicing of two post-Panamax vessels at full capacity. This development is further supported by new state-of-the-art port equipment, including gantry cranes and additional machinery to enhance efficiency.

With Posorja now established as Ecuador's leading port by market share, the focus is on building a seamless logistics ecosystem that meets the evolving needs of customers and communities.

Driving Growth Through Seamless Supply Chains

The landscape of perishables logistics is evolving rapidly, and DP World is at the forefront of this transformation. By fostering seamless connections and supply chain efficiency, we are not only enabling trade but also supporting the broader economic and social development of Ecuador.

Our commitment is clear: to ensure Ecuador's rich agricultural and aquaculture sectors continue to thrive, backed by robust logistics that bring global markets closer. Through investment, collaboration, and innovation, we are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in logistics, ensuring that trade benefits every link in the supply chain-from farmers and exporters to consumers worldwide.

As we look to the future, one thing remains certain: seamless supply chains have the power to transform industries and improve lives. With our expertise and commitment, DP World will continue to play a pivotal role in connecting Ecuadorian products to the world, strengthening the nation's position in global trade.