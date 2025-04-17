Exclusive Workiva Report: CSRD Year One In Review

This exclusive research paper from Workiva uncovers how Wave 1 companies addressed the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) in its first year of reporting-and how they are turning CSRD compliance into strategic advantage.

The first integrated annual reports created in line with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), including double materiality assessment and EU Taxonomy disclosures as mandated by the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), have now been published.

The CSRD was adopted to enable businesses to better identify the risks and opportunities arising from social and environmental issues, and disclose information on the impact of their activities on people and the environment in a way that's standardised and comparable. This helps investors, business partners, consumers and other stakeholders to better evaluate the sustainability performance of companies.

Further, with ESRS adoption in its first year, there are still many unanswered questions about how the mandate is being applied in practice.



How has the CSRD changed the shape of the annual report?

How many ESRS topical standards were actually deemed to be material? How are impacts, risks and opportunities (IROs) being reported following the application of the double materiality principle?

The answers to these questions can help businesses create a benchmark for their own CSRD-compliant reporting.

To get those answers, Workiva analysed 50 CSRD-compliant reports. These reports, many published by Europe's largest companies, demonstrate that the CSRD isn't just about compliance: it's about value creation.

The competitive landscape has shifted as a result of the CSRD. This research shows you how.

Read now to benchmark your CSRD reporting against your peers, gain insights into the material topics being reported on and level set on assurance costs and data governance.