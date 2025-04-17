Minister Of State At Ministry Foreign Affairs Meets With Special Envoy Of Zambian President
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, met on Thursday with Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of Zambia, HE Caleb Fundanga, currently visiting the country. The meeting reviewed bilateral cooperation between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop it, as well as the latest developments on the African continent.
