Azizi: Returning Traders To Get Tax Exemptions

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Thursday promised the provision facilities, including tax exemptions, to returning traders.

Acting Minister of Commerce and Industry Nooruddin Azizi held out the pledge at a meeting with Afghan businessmen and migrants in Pakistan.

Measures have been taken to facilitate voluntary return, resettlement and to improve the living conditions of returnees in Afghanistan, according to a press release from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

In a statement from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Azizi said a high commission had been set up to resolve the problems of migrants.

He added a special camp had been created to organize and provide facilities to returning businessmen and manufacturers, who would be granted tax and customs duty exemptions.

Bilateral dialogue was needed to find appropriate solutions to the repatriation of Afghan refugees, he suggested, calling for voluntary, safe and dignified returns in line with UNHCR principles.

Azizi is arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday at the head of a delegation which includes representatives from the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, the Investment Facilitation Directorate and Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Finance, Refugees and Returnees, Transport and Civil Aviation, Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock, as well as private sector stakeholders.

pr