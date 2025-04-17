Top Las Vegas Brokerage IS Luxury Expands To Orange County

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded by luxury real estate powerhouse Ivan Sher, IS Luxury has dominated the Las Vegas and Henderson markets, closing nearly $2 billion in sales in the past three years. As the demand for top-tier representation continues to grow across key West Coast markets, the brokerage is making a strategic move to serve Orange County's premier buyers and sellers.

"Expanding into Orange County is a natural next step for us," said Sher. "There's strong synergy between the luxury markets of Las Vegas and Southern California, and many of our clients invest in both. They rely on us for consistency, market insight, and results across the board. We are excited to help our clients find not just extraordinary homes, but the perfect backdrop for their lives, memories and lasting legacies."

IS Luxury's move into Orange County positions the firm to represent the region's most coveted coastal properties - from Newport Beach and Laguna Beach to Crystal Cove, Monarch Beach, and Corona Del Mar. With a client-first approach and unmatched marketing power, the firm brings a fresh, strategic edge to Southern California's luxury market.

Driven by strong demand and the area's world-class real estate, IS Luxury aims to elevate the buying and selling experience through its deep industry expertise and innovative marketing.

About IS Luxury

IS Luxury is a premier luxury real estate brokerage serving Las Vegas, Henderson, and Orange County. Known for record-breaking sales, innovative marketing, and exceptional client service, IS Luxury represents the most prestigious properties in Southern Nevada and Southern California. Founded by Ivan Sher, IS Luxury is consistently recognized as the No. 1 luxury brokerage in Las Vegas. With almost $2 billion in luxury home sales in the past three years, IS Luxury continues to set the benchmark for excellence in the industry. For more information, visit .

