Valuit: Revolutionizing Access To Private Markets In The Digital Economy

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private investments have long been dominated by institutional players and high-net-worth individuals, leaving everyday investors sidelined. With blockchain technology opening new avenues for financial inclusion, Valuit is emerging as a pioneering force in on-chain investment banking, breaking down barriers and making private market opportunities more accessible than ever before.

Transforming Traditional Finance with Blockchain Innovation

Valuit was conceived out of a real-world challenge-how to invest in private assets like litigation financing and private credit despite capital constraints. The company's founding team, with expertise spanning cryptocurrency trading, traditional finance, banking infrastructure, and debt markets, recognized the inefficiencies in legacy systems. Their solution? A blockchain-powered financial ecosystem that democratizes access to investment opportunities.

“Valuit is not just about tokenizing assets; it's about creating an inclusive investment infrastructure where liquidity, compliance, and security come together seamlessly,” said Kevin Cafeo, Co-Founder & CEO of Valuit .

Meet the Visionary Founders

Kevin Cafeo – Co-Founder & CEO

Kevin founded Valuit in 2022 with the mission to make private market investments more inclusive. Prior to Valuit, he played a pivotal role in scaling Zeebu , a blockchain-powered payment network that processed billions in on-chain telecom settlements , where he led growth and market expansion strategies .

Aren Bagci – Co-Founder & CIO

A seasoned leader in global market expansion and institutional finance, Aren has a proven track record of driving corporate growth by entering new markets and forging high-impact strategic partnerships. During his tenure at TigerEdge, he led growth-focused investment initiatives across domestic energy markets, including capital deployments into onshore oil and gas projects involving major operators such as Exxon, Pioneer, and Devon.

Raj Brahmbhatt – Co-Founder & Chairman

A trailblazer in blockchain and fintech , Raj is the co-founder and CEO of Zeebu , where he has overseen over $7 billion in on-chain transactions . His expertise in scaling blockchain-powered payment solutions and building products that truly bridge Tradfi to Defi, highlight his deep understanding of financial technology innovation.



The Rising Market Opportunity

The tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs) is redefining financial markets. According to a report by Boston Consulting Group , the RWA tokenization market is projected to exceed $16 trillion by 2030 , encompassing diverse asset classes such as real estate, private equity, and commodities.

With institutional adoption gaining traction and regulatory frameworks evolving, the market is poised for exponential growth. However, despite this momentum, accessibility and compliance challenges persist-gaps that Valuit is actively addressing through its comprehensive ecosystem.

Beyond Tokenization: A Full-Scale Investment Ecosystem

Unlike platforms that merely tokenize assets, Valuit is building a holistic financial infrastructure , integrating:



Compliance & Regulation: Ensuring global regulatory adherence to make tokenized assets legally sound and institutionally viable.

Capital Markets Integration: Bridging traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) for efficient capital deployment and secondary market liquidity. Blockchain-Powered Automation: Utilizing smart contracts to streamline transactions, reduce costs, and enhance transparency.



Valuit's product suite is designed to cater to a broad range of stakeholders:



Tokenization Platform: A comprehensive solution for issuing, managing, and trading tokenized assets.

DeFi Tools: Advanced decentralized financial instruments that enhance liquidity, enable market-making, and optimize capital efficiency. AI-Driven Compliance: Leveraging AI-powered automation for regulatory oversight, risk management, and investment decision-making.



Who Stands to Benefit?

Valuit serves as a gateway to new financial opportunities for diverse stakeholders:



Asset Owners: Unlock liquidity through seamless tokenization, ensuring transparency of investment products and leveraging innovative capital structures.

Institutional Investors: Gain exposure to new asset classes with reduced friction. Reduce bottom-line expenditure by up to 60%, enable cross-border distribution channels to onboard new liquidity providers, and create innovative investment vehicles to automate administrative functions while optimizing portfolios for existing investors. Retail Investors: Access investment opportunities that were previously out of reach, with enhanced options for cross-border diversification and addressing capital constraints.



With an intuitive and compliant platform, Valuit eliminates the technical complexities often associated with blockchain investments, ensuring a seamless experience for all investors.

A Vision for the Future

Valuit is on a mission to reshape the financial landscape, making alternative investments as straightforward as trading public stocks . With a firm foundation in compliance, capital markets, and blockchain innovation , the company is positioned to redefine asset issuance, management, and trading in real-time.

“As finance moves toward decentralization, Valuit is ensuring this shift is not just a wrapper of traditional products, but a shift from legacy capital markets infrastructure to a transparent, automated, and efficient process that benefits all stakeholders.” added Kevin Cafeo.

