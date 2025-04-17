Luxury Cruise Line Cunard Launches Their 'Adventure Awaits Sale' Across More Than 100 Iconic Voyages
Running from April 17, 2025, to April 30, 2025, the 'Adventure Awaits Sale' offers guests up to 50% off launch fares and applies to the first two guests per booking.
Guests can enjoy some of Cunard's signature sailings, including:
-
Summer in Alaska on Queen Elizabeth: In 2025, Cunard will offer seven- to 11-night voyages roundtrip from Seattle. Itineraries include scenic cruising through Glacier Bay National Park, Hubbard Glacier, and Tracy Arm Fjord, as well as full days in several ports, including Juneau, Ketchikan, Skagway, Sitka, and Icy Strait Point.
Eastbound and Westbound Transatlantic Crossings on flagship Queen Mary 2: This iconic voyage sails between New York and Southampton, England, with seven or eight nights at sea to luxuriate across the North Atlantic, providing time away to disconnect and revitalize.
Queen Elizabeth maiden season in Caribbean: Sailing from Miami during a several-month Caribbean season, guests can explore the region's acclaimed crystal-clear waters and pristine beaches, stopping at ports including St. Thomas, Bridgetown, Philipsburg, and Barbados.
The 'Adventure Awaits Sale' offer is subject to full terms and conditions available at:
For more information about Cunard or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273, or visit .
For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises , or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.
About Cunard
Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840, and this year celebrates an incredible 185 years of operation. 2025 is a momentous year in Cunard's history, which will be marked with several iconic land-based events and special Event Voyages. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding White Star service. From a partnership with a two-Michelin starred chef, to inspiring guest speakers, to world class theatre productions, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and round world voyages, destinations sailed to also include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia.
There are currently four Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and new ship, Queen Anne, which entered service in May 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally, with the brand now boasting four ships in simultaneous service for the first time since 1999. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK ).
