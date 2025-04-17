Umbrella Achieves SOC 1 & SOC 2 Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment To Enterprise-Grade Cloud Financial Management

ASHBURN, Va., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Umbrella, the all-in-one Cloud Financial Management (CFM) platform by Anodot, today announced that it has successfully achieved both SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II compliance. These certifications, conducted by Ernst & Young (EY) , reinforce Umbrella's commitment to the highest standards of operational integrity, data security, and financial transparency for enterprise and MSP customers.

"Achieving both SOC 1 and SOC 2 compliance is a significant milestone for Umbrella," said Elisha Ben Zvi, VP R&D and Co-founder of Umbrella. "It validates not only the strength of our operational and security controls but also our ability to consistently implement and enforce them over time. Unlike one-time certifications, Type II audits confirm that our controls are actively monitored and maintained-underscoring our commitment to trust, transparency, and enterprise-grade financial security."

These independent audits validate Umbrella's internal controls and processes, ensuring that customer cloud financial data is managed with the utmost rigor and accountability. As cloud infrastructure continues to scale, ensuring that systems and workflows meet recognized global standards is critical.

The certifications reflect the result of hundreds of hours dedicated to meticulous planning, continuous monitoring, and process refinement-underscoring Umbrella's ongoing commitment to meeting the rigorous standards established by the AICPA.

"For our enterprise and MSP customers, this means enhanced trust in our organization and our platform's ability to manage and protect their cloud financial data effectively," added David Drai, CEO and Co-founder of Umbrella. "Our compliance reinforces our dedication to operating at the highest level of accountability. This recognition continues the path Umbrella started-investing dedicated resources to develop a best-in-class product and system, with our customers' data security as our top priority."

This milestone follows Umbrella's recent industry recognition as a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Cloud Financial Management Tools , and a Leader in the MSP Use Case in the 2024 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Cloud Financial Management Tools report. These honors reflect Umbrella's innovation, completeness of vision, and strength in delivering scalable, enterprise-grade FinOps solutions for both enterprises and managed service providers.

About Umbrella and Anodot

Anodot delivers advanced FinOps, business intelligence, and anomaly detection solutions that drive cloud cost savings and operational efficiency. The company operates two specialized business units:



Anodot : focused on business intelligence, analytics, and anomaly detection for revenue, customer experience, and operational metrics.

Umbrella: focused on AI-powered FinOps solutions that offer full financial control over cloud and SaaS in multi-cloud and Kubernetes environments. Umbrella provides real-time visibility, automated workflows, and actionable recommendations that help organizations reduce up to 40% of their annual cloud spend.

Learn more at umbrellacost and anodot

About EY

Ernst & Young (EY) is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction, and advisory services. Through its Service Organization Controls Reporting (SOCR) practice, EY provides independent assessments of client control environments across IT and financial operations. Issuing thousands of SOC reports annually, EY helps organizations demonstrate compliance, build stakeholder trust, and uphold operational excellence.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Management Tools, Dennis Smith, David Wright, Marco Meinardi, Ang Troy, Ken Rothenberger, 15 October 2024.

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Cloud Financial Management Tools, Dennis Smith, Marco Meinardi, David Wright, Ken Rothenberger, Ang Troy, 16 October 2024, ID G00808575.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Umbrella

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED