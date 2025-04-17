Inventhelp Inventor Develops Portable Target Board And Stand For Axe Throwing (CCT-5053)

PITTSBURGH, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to support a heavy wooden axe throwing target in a secure and stable manner," said an inventor, from Springfield, Ohio, "so I invented the AXXMAN BOARD. My design provides added fun and entertainment, and it could offer a cost-effective alternative to visiting a commercial axe throwing facility."

The invention provides a convenient new target assembly for axe throwing enthusiasts. In doing so, it ensures the target remains supported and stabilized in an upright manner. It also prevents it from being knocked over when struck with an axe. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a portable design that is easy to assemble and use so it is ideal for axe throwing enthusiasts, campers, RV enthusiasts, and outdoor enthusiasts. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CCT-5053, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

