Sports Endeavors, Owners Of Soccer, Announces Acquisition Of Soccer Master

"We are thrilled to acquire Soccer Master and expand our ability to serve soccer players, teams, and fans," said Mike Moylan, Co-Founder and CEO of Sports Endeavors. "We have long admired Soccer Master's dedication to the sport, and we're excited to build upon the amazing legacy that David Brcic and the Brcic family have created and fostered for nearly 50 years."

Under the terms of the deal, all six Soccer Master retail stores will continue to operate under the Soccer Master name. Soccer Master's online businesses, SoccerMaster and SoccerPro, will transition to Soccer for a seamless fulfillment experience.

Soccer Master's retail store locations include:



Manchester in St. Louis, MO

St. Peters in St. Louis, MO

South County in St. Louis, MO

Shiloh, IL, just outside St. Louis, MO

Overland Park in Kansas City, KS Urbandale in Des Moines, IA

"This union allows us to combine our deep-rooted connections in the community with Soccer's unrivaled service, selection and distribution capabilities that will only enhance the experience for the teams and families we serve," said Soccer Master CEO, David Brcic. "We're confident that our customers will benefit from Soccer's impact."

As the leading soccer retailer in the , Soccer will bring unmatched value to Soccer Master youth soccer club partners, including:



The largest and best selection of soccer team uniforms and fanwear available anywhere in the world.

A personalized, always-on team ordering portal – accessible 24/7/365 – designed to streamline and simplify uniform and fanwear purchasing for players.

Our 450,000 square foot production facility featuring cutting-edge technology to rapidly create and deliver on-demand, high-quality uniforms and fanwear.

A North Carolina-based 100-seat customer support team, ready to assist with expert service and care. Complimentary membership in our Goal Club loyalty program, the largest of its kind, providing exclusive savings, early access to limited-edition products, and VIP invitations to special events.

Additionally, soccer families and players already know and trust the Soccer brand through our dynamic presence across social media, where we engage nearly 8 million followers, and through our event retail group, which activates at over 100 premier youth soccer tournaments across the country annually.

About Seawall Capital, LLC

Seawall Capital is a middle-market private equity firm focused on investing in companies that have built strong connections to their end consumers. The firm's investment strategy centers on partnering with founder-led businesses that deliver amazing products and services that people love and trust. Seawall Capital's principal investment team has a successful track record of helping founders, management teams and partners achieve their long-term goals and objectives.

Learn more at seawallcap

About Sports Endeavors, LLC

Founded in 1984 by brothers Mike and Brendan Moylan, Sports Endeavors is a leading global provider of sports gear and apparel. The company's family of brands includes Soccer, WorldSoccerShop and 431Sports.

A portfolio company of Seawall Capital, Sports Endeavors' purpose is to help players, fans, and families pursue their passion for sport. Sports Endeavors offers an unmatched selection of high-quality merchandise from top brands, and is committed to inspiring and supporting the sports community.

Learn more at sportsendeavors

Press Contact:

Lynn Munroe

845-548-1211

SOURCE Sports Endeavors, LLC