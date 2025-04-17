Bitpanda Lists CCD Token Marking A Milestone For Concordium's European Expansion

Concordium's CCD Token Listed on Bitpanda

Bitpanda, one of Europe's most popular crypto platforms, has announced the listing of CCD to make Concordium accessible to millions of users.

UNITED KINGDOM, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A major milestone for Concordium's ecosystem has been officially announced! CCD, Concordium's native token, is now live on Bitpanda, one of Europe's most popular and trusted cryptocurrency platforms. Starting April 17, Bitpanda users will be able to trade CCD, increasing the token's accessibility and utility across the continent.This launch marks another exciting step forward in Concordium's mission to power the future of PayFi - bringing smart programmable money to the mainstream. Expanding access to CCD, especially within Europe, unlocks a future of real-world use cases built on trust, security and next-gen blockchain innovation.‍Why CCD Belongs on Bitpanda‍If you're in Europe and deep in the crypto game, you already know: Bitpanda is the real deal.As one of the most well-established crypto platforms in Europe, Bitpanda is renowned for its intuitive interface, regulatory compliance, and strong community presence. With millions of users across the region, Bitpanda has built a reputation as a go-to platform for both newcomers and experienced traders.By listing CCD on Bitpanda, we're ensuring that European users have a seamless, trusted way to acquire and trade CCD tokens, tapping into Bitpanda's expansive network and user-friendly tools.What This Means for ConcordiumEvery new listing brings more exposure and utility to CCD - and this one is all about deepening our presence in Europe, where the demand for transparent, ID-verified blockchain solutions and real-world PayFi applications powered by smart programmable money is heating up.Bitpanda gives us the reach, the user base, and the regulatory chops to onboard a whole new wave of users as well as builders, stablecoin issuers and finance institutions into the Concordium ecosystem.This isn't just about another trading pair-it's about getting CCD into the hands of real users, builders, and believers. It's about opening the door to greater adoption of Concordium's privacy-focused and ID-verified blockchain tech built for the PayFi era, particularly in a region where regulatory compliance and real-world utility truly matter.Get ReadyWe're stoked to see CCD launch on Bitpanda and even more excited to welcome new community members to the Concordium fam.

Concordium

email us here

Alex

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.