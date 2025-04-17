403
Kuwait, UN Drug Office Mull Over Joint Coop.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 17 (KUNA) -- Undersecretary of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Justice and Deputy Chairman of the National Committee for Combating Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants Tareq Al-Asfour and Regional Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in GCC countries Hatem Ali discussed joint cooperation on Thursday.
Both sides underlined willingness to combat drugs and crimes by means of sharing knowledge and expertise and organizing training programs and courses that cope with international advancements and attaining integration in institutional performance, the Ministry of Justice said in a press release.
The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in GCC countries seeks to promote cooperation with Kuwaiti state bodies concerned in a bid to contribute to bolstering its regional role and providing national staff with experience and modern equipment in line with relevant agreements and commitments, it said. (end)
