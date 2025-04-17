Pedral Watches Launches Watches & Art: The Best Of Both Worlds

A limited-edition capsule collection with Boris Pjanic and REM Scandinavian Watch Straps

STOCKHOLM, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pedral Watches is proud to unveil Watches & Art: The Best of Both Worlds-a rare, design-driven capsule collection that unites the precision of mechanical timekeeping with the expressive depth of contemporary art. This collaboration brings together Pedral Watches, artist and independent watch dealer Boris Pjanic , and the renowned artisanal leathermakers REM Straps .

At the centre of the collection are five unique dials , each derived from an original painting by Boris Pjanic. A respected name in the independent watch scene and a lifelong artist, Boris translates his brushstrokes into highly detailed, 3D-printed dial artworks-preserving texture, nuance, and emotion in sculptural form.

Each timepiece is housed in Pedral's signature Artefact case , celebrated for its refined 39mm proportions and balanced silhouette. Paired with organically tanned, laser-etched leather straps by REM , each watch becomes a wearable expression of craftsmanship and creativity.

Technical upgrades include a Miyota Cal. 9039 automatic movement , regulated in-house to ±10 seconds/day, diamond-cut skeleton hands with heat-blued accents, and hand-applied indices. These enhancements elevate each piece, blending engineering excellence with artistic intent.

This edition is strictly limited- just 15 pieces per dial , each one individually numbered and unique. Early clients will receive a complimentary pair of bespoke REM straps. All watches come with a 1-year international warranty .

Launch Schedule

VIP Pre-Orders Open

Easter Sunday, April 20

08:00 - New York (EDT)

14:00 - London (BST)

20:00 - Hong Kong (HKT)

VIP Access Includes:



48-hour early ordering window for subscribers

Complimentary REM strap set for the first 25 clients Priority delivery before public release

Public Sale Opens

April 22 at 16:01 CEST

Closes May 4 at 23:00 CEST - or when sold out

Specifications



3D-printed dials based on Boris Pjanic's original paintings

In-house regulated Miyota Cal. 9039 automatic movement (±10s/day)

Diamond-cut skeleton hands with heat-blued accents

Hand-applied indices and individually numbered casebacks

39mm Stainless steel Artefact case with scratch-resistant coating (11mm thick, 47.5mm lug-to-lug)

Integrated 316L stainless steel bracelet with scratch-resistant coating (HV 1200)



Fully articulating solid links

Push-button clasp with on-the-fly micro-adjustment

Water resistance: 100 meters / 330 feet

Flat sapphire crystal with internal Super-AR coating

Screw-down crown

Laser-etched REM strap matched to each dial

1-year international warranty Carefully packaged with refined essentials : a strap adapter, artisanal leather travel roll, soft polishing cloth, butterfly clasp, warranty card

The Collection

Boris Blue

A soothing tone inspired by Boris' childhood on the Adriatic coast-fluid, nostalgic, and deeply personal.

Shining Bright Like a Diamond

Painted in a single spontaneous session, this dial glows with movement and colour, catching light like a gem.

Driving Home

Quiet and contemplative-rooted in 1990s memories of night drives and moments of reflection.

Geometry In Play

A dynamic composition balancing freedom and control. Shapes layered with playful, intentional rhythm.

Perpetual Autumn

A warm, symbolic meditation on memory and change. Textured, thoughtful, and richly emotional.

About Boris Pjanic

Boris Pjanic is an artist, collector, and independent watch dealer known for his expertise in vintage Rolex and bespoke dial creation. With a dual background in fine art and horology, he brings a rare perspective to this collaboration-fusing visual storytelling with mechanical beauty.

About Pedral Watches

Founded in Stockholm, Pedral Watches creates limited-run mechanical timepieces with a strong focus on design, storytelling, and individuality. Each release is a reflection of artistic identity, made to be worn, collected, and remembered.

About REM Scandinavian Watch Straps

REM Straps is a Swedish maker of handcrafted, organically tanned leather watch straps. Known for their refined aesthetics and attention to detail, they've collaborated with collectors, creatives, and respected platforms like Fratello Watches . For this collection, each strap is laser-etched and colour-matched to its dial-designed to echo the artwork it accompanies.

Press & Media Inquiries

Kevin Pedral

Founder, Pedral Watches

[email protected]



Instagram: @pedralwatches

Boris Pjanic

Horological dreammaker

[email protected]



Instagram: @watchesandart

