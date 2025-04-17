Syrian American Doctors Lead Medical Missions In Jordan And Newly Liberated Syria

Over 100 U.S. volunteers to deliver care and education to help rebuild Syria's healthcare system

WASHINGTON, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, more than 120 American healthcare professionals with the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) are deploying to Jordan and newly liberated regions of Syria to deliver urgent medical care and training. These back-to-back missions reflect SAMS' commitment to supporting vulnerable populations and strengthening healthcare systems affected by years of conflict.

From April 19–25 , over 80 volunteers will be on the ground in Jordan providing direct care to Syrian and Palestinian refugees. Beginning April 20 , more than 40 SAMS medical volunteers will enter Syria for a weeklong mission focused on education, lectures, and skill-building for local doctors, helping to restore Syria's depleted healthcare workforce.

Jordan Medical Mission: Multispecialty Support for Refugees

Led by Dr. Hend Azhary of Lansing, Michigan , the Jordan medical mission will operate in collaboration with Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Social Development, the public Security Directorate/SRAD, Jordanian universities, UNHCR, INGOs, local community-based organizations, and public and private hospitals to deliver direct care to vulnerable Syrian and Palestinian refugees. The team includes experts in Dental, Cardiology, Orthopedics, Ophthalmology, ENT, Pulmonary, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Pediatrics, Internal Medicine, Radiology, Plastic Surgery , and Gastroenterology .

Over the course of the mission, volunteers plan to deliver thousands of consultations and critical procedures across clinics and mobile medical units. In addition to surgical care and specialized treatments, the team will also provide training and education to local healthcare professionals, ensuring sustainable impact even after the mission ends.

"This mission is not only about the immediate care we provide," said Dr. Hend Azhary , mission lead. "It's about restoring dignity, easing suffering, and building relationships with local communities who have been resilient in the face of unimaginable hardship. Every patient we see is a reminder of why we do this work."

Syria Mission: Investing in Long-Term Medical Capacity

Led by Dr. Amjad Rass, an internal medicine physician from Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, the Syria mission will prioritize medical education and provider training. The team includes over 40 U.S.-based specialists across Internal Medicine, Neonatology, Radiology, and other fields.

With over 30 educational sessions planned, this mission aims to deliver lectures and clinical instruction to local providers in specialties including OB/GYN, Interventional Cardiology, Endocrinology, Oncology, and Pathology.

"As a physician, there's nothing more empowering than sharing knowledge that saves lives," said Dr. Rass. "This mission is about investing in Syria's future-equipping doctors who've stayed and served through incredible adversity."

About the Healthcare Crisis

More than a decade of war has devastated the healthcare system in both Syria and greatly strained the systems in neighboring host countries like Jordan. Millions of refugees still lack access to specialized medical care, and Syria's medical workforce remains depleted, with over 70% of healthcare professionals displaced. These SAMS-led missions are not only about urgent interventions-they are about building resilience, hope, and long-term sustainability .

To support the April missions or learn more about SAMS' work, visit:



For media inquiries, contact:

Blaine Heck | [email protected] | 201-314-9506

Venessa King | [email protected]

The Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) is a nonprofit, non-political organization that works on the front lines of crisis relief, providing medical and humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable in Syria, its neighboring countries, and beyond. Last year, SAMS provided lifesaving medical services to 3.6 million people. Learn more at .

SOURCE The Syrian American Medical Society

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED