Violence in Brussels Causes Two Injuries in Morning Shooting
(MENAFN) In the early hours of Thursday, a shooting incident in Brussels left two individuals wounded, with one in a critical state, according to law enforcement.
This event adds to the growing anxiety surrounding the uptick in violence connected to narcotics activity in the region.
Brussels-Midi police reported that the gunfire was heard at approximately 2:30 a.m. local time (0130GMT), in the Anderlecht neighborhood, close to the "Clemenceau metro station," as stated by a public broadcaster.
Authorities confirmed that one of the victims suffered a gunshot wound to the calf, while the other was seriously injured in the shoulder and remains in critical condition.
It is still uncertain whether any individuals have been apprehended in relation to the shooting. Law enforcement has initiated a formal inquiry to uncover the details of the event.
This violent episode follows a recent surge in drug-fueled confrontations in Brussels, which have included two homicides recorded in February.
The vicinity surrounding the "Clemenceau metro station" has experienced multiple violent episodes recently, involving both shootings and stabbings.
Belgium continues to serve as a significant access point for illicit substances into Europe, with Brussels playing an increasingly central role in their distribution from the Antwerp port.
Reports from domestic media suggest that the escalation in violence may be partially due to weakened security, a consequence of the prolonged eight-month impasse in establishing a new administration following the June 2024 elections.
