‘Why Are You Insulting Hindus?’: BJP Slams K’Taka Govt During Janakrosh Yatra

Bagalkote, April 17 (IANS) Karnataka BJP on Thursday slammed the Karnataka government over the alleged"mistreatment" of Hindus in the state and asked the state government-led by Congress, why they are insulting Hindus, which is the largest community in Karnataka.

“They provide Rs 50,000 to Muslim girls for marriages and Rs 30 lakh for overseas education of Muslim youth. Why are poor Hindus excluded from such benefits? Why are you insulting Hindus?” said BJP state chief and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra during the Janakrosh Yatra, which was organised in Bagalkot city of north Karnataka.

Thousands of party workers and leaders participated in the event and took part in the protest march. The BJP is staging a state-wide protest against the Karnataka government regarding the alleged price rise and Muslim quota in government tenders.

Vijayendra further asked has the Chief Minister wiped the tears of the poor, Dalits, and farmers?

He also opposed the 4 per cent government reservation for Muslims and asked,“Whose money is this? Are there no poor people among Hindus?”

He claimed that during Siddaramaiah's tenure, there has been a rise in farmer suicides, increasing incidents of humiliation of Hindu women, and a surge in love jihad and cow slaughter.

Vijayendra compared past and present governance, stating that during the BJP government under B.S. Yediyurappa, farmers could get a transformer for their fields by paying Rs 25,000.

“But under Siddaramaiah's so-called pro-farmer government, they now have to pay between Rs 2.5 to Rs 3 lakh. Didn't you stoke the fire in the name of the Veerashaiva religion back then? Is this what the people of Karnataka should remember you for?”

He said that the Congress came to power promising development and inclusive progress, adding that under Siddaramaiah, this government has proven to be anti-people, anti-farmer, and anti-Hindu.

He also accused the Karnataka government of raising prices on over 50 essential commodities, misusing Rs 38,000 crore allocated for Scheduled Castes and Tribes, and of increasing appeasement of minorities.

Jagadish Shettar, former Chief Minister and MP said that the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam will circle Siddaramaiah's head.

“The time bomb planted by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will explode in November or December, and this government will collapse. There is public anger due to excessive corruption and skyrocketing prices. People have decided to send Siddaramaiah home and bring the BJP back to power,” he claimed.

Chalawadi Narayanaswamy, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, said that if the BJP government hadn't been in power earlier, there would not have been a declaration of internal reservations.

“Because they labelled our administration as a 40 per cent commission government and usurped power, we are angry with them. Dalits have fallen into the trap of Siddaramaiah's lies,” he said.

Govind Karjol, former Deputy Chief Minister and MP, claimed that this is a government without development, plagued with corruption.

P.C. Gaddigoudar, BJP MP, also claimed that the Karnataka government under Siddaramaiah's leadership has completely“failed” in governance.

Former Minister B. Sriramulu further claimed that there is an ongoing discussion about the caste census, adding that people are also talking about the Congress government's corruption and commission rate.