Alithya Takes Oklahoma State University Medical Center Live With Oracle Workforce Scheduling

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya"), an Oracle partner, has successfully implemented Oracle Fusion Cloud Workforce Scheduling as part of a transformational Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) implementation for Oklahoma State University (OSUMC) Medical Center. Oracle Workforce Scheduling, part of Oracle Cloud HCM, skillfully balances business needs, compliance, and the employee experience by connecting data from across the organization in one native cloud scheduling solution. It empowers employees with intelligent self-scheduling, and managers with real time workforce insights, to align staff more effectively for improved patient satisfaction. This implementation by Alithya marks the first live healthcare customer running Oracle Workforce Scheduling.

Quote by Oracle:

"This milestone underscores Oracle's commitment to transforming healthcare by delivering innovative solutions on a single cloud platform," said Lewis Thompson, Senior Vice President, HCM and SCM Product Development, Oracle. "We appreciate the trust OSU Medical Center has given us and our strong partnership with Alithya, whose expertise was instrumental in delivering a successful implementation. Together, we are driving meaningful change in healthcare."

Quote by Alithya Oracle Practice:

"Our partnership with OSU Medical Center and Oracle reflects the trust our clients place in us to successfully implement new technologies that drive meaningful change," said Mike Feldman, Senior Vice President, Alithya Oracle Practice. "This project showcases our Oracle team's expertise and dedication to delivering solutions that empower healthcare organizations to operate more efficiently and strategically. In fact, we've helped clients go live with over 30 enterprise application projects in the last 12 months."

About Oklahoma State University Medical Center:

Oklahoma State University Medical Center is one of the nation's largest osteopathic teaching facilities. There are 12 residency programs and nine fellowship programs training more than 250 residents in primary care and sub-specialties annually. Along with providing a superior training ground for healthcare professionals, the Mission is to provide high-quality healthcare delivered with compassion for patients and their families.

About Alithya

Empowered by the passion and enthusiasm of a talented global workforce, Alithya is positioned on the crest of the digital wave as a trusted advisor in strategy and digital technology services. Transforming the world one digital step at a time, Alithya leverages collective intelligence and expertise to develop practical IT solutions tailored to complex business challenges. As shared stewards of its clients' success, Alithya accompanies them through the full cycle of their digital evolutions, paving new roads to the future of their businesses.

Living up to its name, meaning truth, Alithya embraces a business model that avoids industry buzzwords and technical jargon to deliver straight talk provided by collaborative teams focused on three main pillars: strategic consulting, enterprise transformation, and business enablement.

About Oracle's Partner Program

Oracle's partner program helps Oracle and its partners drive joint customer success and business momentum. The newly enhanced program provides partners with choice and flexibility, offering several program pathways and a robust range of foundational benefits spanning training and enablement, go-to-market collaboration, technical accelerators, and success support. To learn more, visit .

