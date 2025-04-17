403
Witkoff, Rubio Hold Meetings with European Allies in Paris to Address Ukraine War
(MENAFN) Steve Witkoff, special envoy for Donald Trump, along with senior U.S. diplomat Marco Rubio, is set to meet with European officials in Paris on Thursday to explore strategies aimed at resolving the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Ukraine’s foreign and defense ministers have also arrived in the French capital to participate in the discussions.
This meeting, organized by French President Emmanuel Macron, marks the most significant transatlantic dialogue regarding the conflict since February.
European diplomats are anticipated to press the U.S. to increase its pressure on Russia for an unconditional ceasefire.
"We want the US to use a bit more stick," remarked one diplomat.
The discussions come in the wake of a recent Russian missile strike in Sumy, Ukraine, which resulted in the deaths of at least 35 individuals and left 117 injured.
Earlier this month, a missile strike in Kryvyi Rih resulted in the deaths of 18 individuals. Furthermore, Ukrainian authorities confirmed a deadly Russian drone attack in Dnipro on Wednesday night, which left three people dead, one of whom is a young girl.
